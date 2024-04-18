Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Cheers and tears: As relocation looms, Coyotes close out Arizona chapter on high note

Apr 18, 2024, 1:22 AM | Updated: 1:24 am

A young Arizona Coyotes fan shows off his sign...

A young Coyotes fan shares his love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Local sports teams are an identity for many. A shield of sorts that people gravitate to for a myriad of reasons.

Maybe they give you a break from the daily grind. Maybe they provide you with an opportunity to connect with family and friends.

So, when a team is ripped from its roots and fanbase like the Arizona Coyotes have been amid the news of their relocation to Salt Lake City, it feels much more like you’re losing a piece of yourself. Some fill that void with anger, others with sadness and confusion.

But while the moving trucks were seemingly backed up to the loading docks at Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes’ season finale against the Edmonton Oilers, Arizona and its fans replete with signs, memories, cheers and tears made the most of their final ride in the desert behind a 5-2 whiteout win in Tempe that covered just about every emotion possible in three periods of work.

RELATED STORIES

“It was a mixed feeling for sure for our fans in a sense,” head coach Andre Tourigny said postgame while adding he still hasn’t wrapped his head around the fact that this was his final game in Arizona. “A lot of pride for their team. They support us, they cheer us. There were a lot of emotions, but at the same time, there’s a little bit of sadness on their side and I really, really understand that. We feel that and that was our way to thank them and say thank you for everything they’ve done for us and the support we have.”

“Honestly, I think I was more nervous for this game than the gold medal last year (with Team Canada),” the head coach added. “I did want our players to play a hell of a game for our fans. It’s a place we really enjoy. The Valley, the fans were great. We enjoy living here, we enjoy being here and the coaches, the management, the players, everybody wanted to finish on a positive note and give a really strong effort. Really proud against a top team the way we showed up.”

There’s no getting around it: Arizona fans are getting the raw end of the deal. They’ve remained passionate only to be rewarded with broken promises and an eventual departure. But even with the knowledge that this iteration of the Coyotes has expired, they still crammed into Mullett Arena and poured their heart and soul into their team one final time.

The impact of Arizona leaving hasn’t been lost on the players, either, especially for second-generation Coyote Josh Doan, who started living the desert dog life from a very early age.

“I was a fan growing up and I’ll always be a fan of the Coyotes,” Doan said postgame. “I chose to cheer for the Coyotes, because it was my team, it was Arizona, not only because my dad played for them. It was one of those things where I grew up with Arizona and that’s who you’ll support. I’ll support any Arizona team. The fact that I was involved in hockey is a little bit more meaningful with the Coyotes. To know what they’ve gone through, all the fans here, and the ups and downs and to see them all here tonight after what they’ve been put through the past 20 years is really incredible.”

“My dad came back tonight. … For him to come back out of his way shows how much it means to him,” the young Doan added. “To my sisters that were there tonight, my mom, it’ll be emotional for them. It’s been something they’ve been a part of their whole lives. Obviously, everything being up in the air is tough right now. I think it’s just taking it day by day and seeing what’s going to happen.”

For now, the sun has set on NHL hockey in the desert. And until plans are more than just pipe dreams, there’s no telling when the Coyotes might once again grace the state.

But for the ones who were forced to turn out the lights on the franchise, their time in the Valley will never be taken for granted.

“It was a privilege,” Tourigny said. “It was my first chance as a head coach in the NHL and I think I’ve been fortunate to start in such a beautiful city, such a beautiful Valley. My wife really loved it. We’re privileged to be here.

“I for sure will miss it. … What do you not like about the Valley? If there’s a paradise, it’s near here. I don’t know where it is, but it’s not far from here.”

Arizona Coyotes chant tracker

Fans throughout Mullett Arena made sure their voices were heard from puck drop to postgame with a handful of different relocation-based chants.

Here’s a quick rundown of the top hits that don’t require mouths being washed out with soap:

“Salt Lake sucks!”

– “Where’s (owner Alex) Meruelo?”

– “We want (Suns owner Mat) Ishbia!”

– “Build the rink!”

Better late than never!

On top of reliving past games and bidding farewell to the team they grew to love, one Coyotes fan made sure to secure one final memory of their beloved team by getting down on one knee and proposing during the first intermission.

Spoiler: She said yes.

As they say, “love finds a way (even with relocation looming).”

A fan shares their love with the Coyotes from the stands during the last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) A fan shares their love with the Coyotes from the stands during the last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) One fan had a Joker sign up to the glass during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes mascot Howler looks on as the team plays its final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Clayton Keller before the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Keller and Connor McDavid square off for puck drop before the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Keller during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien scores Arizona's first goal of the night to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien scores Arizona's first goal of the night to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny looks on as the team hosts its final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Logan Cooley skates during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Lawson Crouse looks on as the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Lawson Crouse smiles on as the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Nick Schmaltz gets a shot off during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Josh Doan skating during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Josh Doan skating during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Coyotes

A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona S...

Arizona Sports

‘Salt Lake sucks:’ Coyotes win in front of emotional crowd at final Arizona game

The Arizona Coyotes won 5-2 at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, in the franchise's final home game in the Valley before relocating to Utah.

3 hours ago

The Coyotes brought out a whiteout for the franchise's last home game in Phoenix. (Jeremy Schnell/A...

Dan Bickley

Coyotes fans turn relocation funeral into party with 1 last whiteout

Diehards had one parting wish. They wanted one final whiteout. They wanted the Coyotes’ last NHL game in the Valley to be a party. 

6 hours ago

General view outside of Mullett Arena before the NHL game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Winni...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes sale to Ryan Smith expected to be approved by Board of Governors on Thursday

The sale of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith was agreed to Thursday pending approval from the Board of Governors Thursday.

8 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes seats available for the final game in the state...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes ticket prices for final game in Arizona are bonkers

The ticket prices are reflecting the economy of this being the Arizona Coyotes' last game at Mullett Arena before a Utah move.

13 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller...

Associated Press

Party or wake? Coyotes’ tenure in Arizona down to final game before move to Utah

The Arizona Coyotes dubbed Mullett Arena The Party Barn for its raucous, closed-quarters atmosphere. It's down to one last game.

14 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot (15) celebrates his goal with teammate defenseman Sean Durzi (...

Associated Press

Coyotes lead at each intermission, fall to Flames in barnburner

Dylan Guenther scored twice, and Josh Doan, Matias Maccelli and Alex Kerfoot each added their own as the Coyotes' young core played well.

3 days ago

Cheers and tears: As relocation looms, Coyotes close out Arizona chapter on high note