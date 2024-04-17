On Tuesday morning, Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young was announced as the next men’s basketball head out at BYU.

The news came before Tuesday’s practice, but Suns head coach Frank Vogel made it clear that Young will continue to be with Phoenix through the playoffs.

“We’re thrilled that he’s going to be with us through the duration,” Vogel told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “He’s going to help us compete for this championship. He’s in the fight, he’s committed to that.”

Young has been in the mix for other head-coaching jobs in basketball, including reportedly being a finalist for the Brooklyn Nets’ vacancy, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

As the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA, Young’s experience and resume made him a prime head-coaching candidate. Suns general manager James Jones is excited for Young’s opportunity at BYU.

“It’s an opportunity for him to show the world how great of a coach he is,” Jones said after Tuesday’s practice. “They are extremely fortunate to have him.”

Young has been on Phoenix’s staff for four years. Vogel kept Young as an assistant when he took over as the head coach of the Suns, and has nothing but high praise for the new BYU head coach.

“He was great for me — has been great for me throughout the course of this year,” Vogel said. “I think the Suns fans have to appreciate his contributions to obviously beyond this year. … He’s had a big factor in this franchise’s success.”

Jones echoes that Young was a key part of the Suns returning to NBA relevancy.

“He’s been instrumental in what we’ve built here in Phoenix,” Jones reflected. “We’re so excited for him, but it’s bittersweet. We spent a lot of time together.”

However, the Suns will have to put the goodbyes aside for now as the team prepares for the playoffs. Phoenix will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, and Jones knows how important it is to conclude Young’s time in Phoenix on a high note.

“We have unfinished business. We’ll close it out the right way,” the GM said.