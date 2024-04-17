Close
Coyotes ticket prices for final game in Arizona are bonkers

Apr 17, 2024, 12:03 PM

Arizona Coyotes seats available for the final game in the state...

Ticketmater's available seats at Mullett Arena for the Arizona Coyotes' final game in the state.

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Coyotes have not formally announced their expected move to Salt Lake City, Utah, but Wednesday marks the NHL club’s final home game in the state of Arizona. The ticket prices are reflecting the economy of this being their last game at Mullett Arena.

Already limited in availability because of the Arizona State University-owned venue’s capacity of 5,000, the cost of tickets is soaring as of Wednesday afternoon.

The lowest prices on Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster for the final home game against the Edmonton Oilers are sitting at $335 and $350, respectively.

And that is before considering upcharges at checkout.

What are the most expensive tickets for the Arizona Coyotes’ final home game before a Utah move?

On the very, very upward end of asking prices at Vivid Seats are a pair of tickets for $13,137 with handfuls more between $2,000 and $10,000.

Ticketmaster has several verified resale tickets marked at $10,000 for the Coyotes-Oilers game.

Puck-drop is at 7 p.m. MST on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

