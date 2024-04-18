Wednesday at Mullett Arena gave Arizona Coyotes fans a chance to say their goodbyes to the NHL franchise in person.

For those of us elsewhere, watching the television broadcast or listening to the radio feed or stream allowed us to hear from the Coyotes voices whose careers and livelihoods over many years gave back to Arizona hockey fans.

As it is their profession, the broadcasters for the Coyotes had well-said farewells to the team that within a wild few weeks of public knowledge has been stripped from their locale with a pending move to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Radio play-by-play man Bob Heethuis made the final call on the ice and then signed off for the final time.



So did pre- and postgame show host Luke Lapinski, who is also co-host of Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke.

Our @LukeLapinski on the “toughest, most loyal fans” as the Coyotes postgame show wrapped after the final home game in Arizona. “Thank you for everything.” pic.twitter.com/Yfvq31iDKv — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 18, 2024

Below is the final call on TV by the crew of Matt McConnell and Tyson Nash. It led into pre- and postgame host Todd Walsh giving his poetic goodbye to the franchise he has worked with for nearly three decades.

The final minute of Arizona Coyotes hockey#Yotes pic.twitter.com/vBNMgQIoHM — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 18, 2024

Thank you, @ToddWalsh. Take five minutes and watch this. Promise it's worth it.#Yotes pic.twitter.com/SVHuzPIbhK — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 18, 2024

And on the national level, former Coyotes player and analyst Paul Bissonnette, now a co-host of the NHL on TNT show, allowed his heart to pour out on the final night of the Coyotes’ tenure in Arizona.

“You gave me some of the best years of my life.”@BizNasty2point0 gives an emotional speech about how grateful he is for the Coyotes and how much they meant to him 🏜️pic.twitter.com/tJKpoWwNcD — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 18, 2024

