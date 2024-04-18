Close
Listen: Coyotes broadcasters give their final sign-offs in franchise’s last Arizona game

Apr 18, 2024, 10:13 AM | Updated: 10:27 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Wednesday at Mullett Arena gave Arizona Coyotes fans a chance to say their goodbyes to the NHL franchise in person.

For those of us elsewhere, watching the television broadcast or listening to the radio feed or stream allowed us to hear from the Coyotes voices whose careers and livelihoods over many years gave back to Arizona hockey fans.

As it is their profession, the broadcasters for the Coyotes had well-said farewells to the team that within a wild few weeks of public knowledge has been stripped from their locale with a pending move to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Radio play-by-play man Bob Heethuis made the final call on the ice and then signed off for the final time.

So did pre- and postgame show host Luke Lapinski, who is also co-host of Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke.

Below is the final call on TV by the crew of Matt McConnell and Tyson Nash. It led into pre- and postgame host Todd Walsh giving his poetic goodbye to the franchise he has worked with for nearly three decades.

And on the national level, former Coyotes player and analyst Paul Bissonnette, now a co-host of the NHL on TNT show, allowed his heart to pour out on the final night of the Coyotes’ tenure in Arizona.

A fan shares their love with the Coyotes from the stands during the last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) A fan shares their love with the Coyotes from the stands during the last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) One fan had a Joker sign up to the glass during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes mascot Howler looks on as the team plays its final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Clayton Keller before the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Keller and Connor McDavid square off for puck drop before the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Keller during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien scores Arizona's first goal of the night to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien scores Arizona's first goal of the night to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny looks on as the team hosts its final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Logan Cooley skates during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Lawson Crouse looks on as the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Lawson Crouse smiles on as the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Nick Schmaltz gets a shot off during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Josh Doan skating during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Josh Doan skating during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

