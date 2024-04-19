Close
Team USA’s Grant Hill delivers Olympics jerseys to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

Apr 18, 2024, 6:38 PM

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant...

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant officially accepted the invitation to compete on USA’s 12-man squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

On Tuesday, Team USA managing director Grant Hill greeted Booker and Durant in Minneapolis to give the duo their official USA jerseys.

“I love my USAB family,” Durant said in the video from USA Basketball. “Every experience that I’ve had with them has been lifechanging, and I want to do it again.”

This will be Durant’s fourth time competing in the Olympics, where he will be seeking his fourth gold medal. Carmelo Anthony is the only other USA men’s basketball player with three gold medals, so Durant has an opportunity to separate himself as the only four-time gold medalist.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our reign as Olympic champions, and I know we’re going to have a great group coming this time,” Durant said.

This year, Durant will be joined by Booker, who will be competing in his second Olympics. At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Booker helped Team USA win its 16th gold medal. The Suns superstar averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in Tokyo. His 1.5 steals per game was the second-highest average on the team.

Durant is USA’s all-time scoring leader, averaging 19.3 points per game with a record 74 three pointers throughout his Olympic career. The 35-year-old will look to continue his dominance in what could be his last time competing in the Olympics.

“My days are getting cut short, so I’m taking advantage of every opportunity,” Durant said.

