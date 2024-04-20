Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker creates space out of corner trap to cook Rudy Gobert in Game 1 of Suns-T-Wolves

Apr 20, 2024, 1:56 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

Devin Booker drives against Rudy Gobert...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns passes the ball against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 125-106.(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Devin Booker caught the ball and turned his head off a cut in the second quarter of Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He found the very tall and long Rudy Golbert lurking over him, and after a couple of moves, a mishandle landed him in the corner against that very long man.

Somehow, Booker got out of it.

Booker kept his dribble alive and his feet from stepping on the line, then shifted Gobert sideways just enough to open up the baseline drive.

And from there, despite the T-Wolves center giving chase after allowing the blow-by, Booker angled his back to fend off Gobert’s arms and finished the reverse at a high speed.

It was that kind of individual effort needed from the Suns against the T-Wolves’ physical style, and aside from that single play, it was hard to come by.

Kevin Durant kept Phoenix afloat with 31 points in the 120-95 loss. Aside from him, Phoenix struggled to keep up.

Booker finished with 18 points and went 5-of-16 from the field and after that tough bucket with Gobert on his back didn’t make another field goal until early in the fourth quarter. By that point, the Suns were down by 16.

