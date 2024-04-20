Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Grayson Allen leaves Game 1 vs. T-Wolves after rolling ankle

Apr 20, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:53 pm

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns drives against De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings during ...

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns drives against De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Golden 1 Center on April 12, 2024 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen rolled his ankle in the third quarter and exited a 120-95 Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at the Target Center.

The guard was driving at Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns before turning his ankle during a spin move.

Allen did not return, and X-rays on his ankle were negative.

Allen posted four points (0-for-3 from the field, 4-for-4 on free throws), five rebounds and two assists in his 25 minutes before exiting.

RELATED STORIES

Allen started 74 of 75 games played during the regular season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and three assists per game.

He was the league’s leader in 3-point percentage at a 46.1% clip. He tied a franchise-record nine 3s in three games.

Allen signed a four-year contract extension worth $70 million to stay in Phoenix on Monday.

Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards talks to the Suns in a Game 1 win by the T-Wolves...

Kevin Zimmerman

Anthony Edwards walks walk, then talks in T-Wolves’ Game 1 win over Suns

Anthony Edwards exploded for 18 third-quarter points as the Minnesota Timberwolves took Game 1 against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

19 minutes ago

Kyle Anderson #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass during the second half of the NBA game...

Damon Allred

Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson leaves Game 1 vs. Suns with hip pointer

Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson exited Game 1 against the Suns with a hip pointer injury and was ruled questionable to return. 

2 hours ago

Devin Booker drives against Rudy Gobert...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker creates space out of corner trap to cook Rudy Gobert in Game 1 of Suns-T-Wolves

Devin Booker caught the ball and turned his head off a cut in the second quarter of Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2 hours ago

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards...

Arizona Sports

Full schedule: How to watch Suns-Timberwolves Game 1

The No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns will travel to meet the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

8 hours ago

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant...

Dan Bickley

Legacies are on the line for Suns stars entering the playoffs

Legacy is a central theme on the eve of the Suns’ 2023-24 postseason journey, starting with the reputation of Devin Booker.

21 hours ago

Karl-Anthony Towns posts up Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Who’s the favorite? Our roundtable makes Suns-Wolves playoff series predictions

Let's make our predictions for the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round playoff series.

1 day ago

Suns’ Grayson Allen leaves Game 1 vs. T-Wolves after rolling ankle