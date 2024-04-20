Suns’ Grayson Allen leaves Game 1 vs. T-Wolves after rolling ankle

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen rolled his ankle in the third quarter and exited a 120-95 Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at the Target Center.

The guard was driving at Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns before turning his ankle during a spin move.

Replay of #Suns three-point shooter Grayson Allen twisting his ankle. Eventually went off under his own power to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/RLJIRMYomQ — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) April 20, 2024

Allen did not return, and X-rays on his ankle were negative.

Allen posted four points (0-for-3 from the field, 4-for-4 on free throws), five rebounds and two assists in his 25 minutes before exiting.

Allen started 74 of 75 games played during the regular season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and three assists per game.

He was the league’s leader in 3-point percentage at a 46.1% clip. He tied a franchise-record nine 3s in three games.

Allen signed a four-year contract extension worth $70 million to stay in Phoenix on Monday.