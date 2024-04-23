Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Grayson Allen will play despite injured ankle in Game 2 of Suns-Timberwolves

Apr 23, 2024, 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grayson Allen will play Tuesday in Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns’ first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after leaving the opener with an ankle injury and being listed as questionable ahead of the game, Frank Vogel told reporters pregame on Tuesday.

Allen was viewed in the Suns’ open portion of practice Monday getting up shots. He was limited during the practice session.

 

For the T-Wolves, reserve forward Kyle Anderson likewise got in work at practice a day before Game 2. He is also available and active.

Allen rolled his ankle in the third quarter Saturday and exited a 120-95 Game 1 loss at the Target Center.

He was driving at Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns before turning his ankle during a spin move. Allen did not return, and X-rays on his ankle were negative.

Allen posted four points, five rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in his 25 minutes before exiting. He went 0-for-3 from the field and scored all his points at the foul stripe.

Allen started 74 of 75 games played during the regular season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and three assists per game.

He was the league’s leader in 3-point percentage at a 46.1% clip. He tied a franchise-record with nine 3s in three separate games.

Allen signed a four-year contract extension worth $70 million to stay in Phoenix after the regular season wrapped up.

