Grayson Allen’s injured ankle has him questionable for Game 2 of Suns-Timberwolves

Apr 22, 2024, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns guard...

Grayson Allen reacts to a three-point shot during the first half of the NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on November 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

BY ARIZONA SPORTS

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grayson Allen is questionable to play Tuesday in Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after leaving the opener with an ankle injury, Frank Vogel told reporters on Monday.

Allen was viewed in the Suns’ open portion of practice Monday getting up shots. He was limited during the practice session.

For the T-Wolves, reserve forward Kyle Anderson likewise got in work at practice a day before Game 2, but his status after leaving the series opener with a hip pointer is undetermined.

Allen rolled his ankle in the third quarter Saturday and exited a 120-95 Game 1 loss at the Target Center.

He was driving at Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns before turning his ankle during a spin move.  Allen did not return, and X-rays on his ankle were negative.

Allen posted four points, five rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in his 25 minutes before exiting. He went 0-for-3 from the field and scored all his points at the foul stripe.

Allen started 74 of 75 games played during the regular season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and three assists per game.

He was the league’s leader in 3-point percentage at a 46.1% clip. He tied a franchise-record with nine 3s in three separate games.

Allen signed a four-year contract extension worth $70 million to stay in Phoenix after the regular season wrapped up.

Phoenix Suns

