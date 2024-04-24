Suns find defensive legs to grind past rough start vs. T-Wolves

Here the Phoenix Suns came again, with all their warts of turnovers and clunky offensive decision-making showing early in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But through an 8-0 start for the T-Wolves and even with 11 points off five turnovers through the first quarter, the Suns settled in thanks to — of all things — their defense.

Phoenix led 51-50 at the half on Tuesday as its defense held up. Both teams each hit a single three in the first quarter, and the Suns got their offense going by successfully hunting mismatches. The sub-40 shooting percentages in the first half finally opened up to more of a tempo for both teams in the second, but Phoenix at least made Minnesota work.

The T-Wolves shot 42.9% but were limited to 4-of-15 shooting from deep.

The Suns didn’t get many looks from beyond the arc, either, yet they hit 46.2% overall and went 12-of-15 at the foul line.

It started with cutting off the firehose from Game 1 that was Anthony Edwards, who went 1-for-5 in the first half for five points.

On the Suns’ end, Devin Booker got to the foul stripe eight times in the first half, and Phoenix drew three first-quarter fouls on Karl-Anthony Towns to put him on ice.

Phoenix peeled Booker, Kevin Durant and, at times, Bradley Beal off the wings to attack in the heart of the paint. Booker and Beal found enough space to get to the rim or the foul stripe, while Durant found contact and got short mid-range jumpers.

The game-and-a-half of growing friction between Booker and his primary defender, Jaden McDaniels, also reared its head in the second quarter, when a brief kerfuffle boiled to the surface.

McDaniels and center Rudy Gobert scored 12 apiece in the first half, while point guard Mike Conley’s spot-shooting led the way with 14.

And unlike Game 1, when the Suns’ bench was outscored 41-18, Phoenix had the advantage on Tuesday.

Eric Gordon’s seven points and Drew Eubanks’ four more provided more of a boost than five combined points from the T-Wolves’ group of reserves, which didn’t include Kyle Anderson. He didn’t play despite being active with a hip pointer suffered on Saturday.

