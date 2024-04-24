Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns find defensive legs to grind past rough start vs. T-Wolves

Apr 23, 2024, 6:01 PM

Dvein Booker vs. Jaden McDaniels...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Target Center on April 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Here the Phoenix Suns came again, with all their warts of turnovers and clunky offensive decision-making showing early in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But through an 8-0 start for the T-Wolves and even with 11 points off five turnovers through the first quarter, the Suns settled in thanks to — of all things — their defense.

Phoenix led 51-50 at the half on Tuesday as its defense held up. Both teams each hit a single three in the first quarter, and the Suns got their offense going by successfully hunting mismatches. The sub-40 shooting percentages in the first half finally opened up to more of a tempo for both teams in the second, but Phoenix at least made Minnesota work.

The T-Wolves shot 42.9% but were limited to 4-of-15 shooting from deep.

RELATED STORIES

The Suns didn’t get many looks from beyond the arc, either, yet they hit 46.2% overall and went 12-of-15 at the foul line.

It started with cutting off the firehose from Game 1 that was Anthony Edwards, who went 1-for-5 in the first half for five points.

On the Suns’ end, Devin Booker got to the foul stripe eight times in the first half, and Phoenix drew three first-quarter fouls on Karl-Anthony Towns to put him on ice.

Phoenix peeled Booker, Kevin Durant and, at times, Bradley Beal off the wings to attack in the heart of the paint. Booker and Beal found enough space to get to the rim or the foul stripe, while Durant found contact and got short mid-range jumpers.

The game-and-a-half of growing friction between Booker and his primary defender, Jaden McDaniels, also reared its head in the second quarter, when a brief kerfuffle boiled to the surface.

McDaniels and center Rudy Gobert scored 12 apiece in the first half, while point guard Mike Conley’s spot-shooting led the way with 14.

And unlike Game 1, when the Suns’ bench was outscored 41-18, Phoenix had the advantage on Tuesday.

Eric Gordon’s seven points and Drew Eubanks’ four more provided more of a boost than five combined points from the T-Wolves’ group of reserves, which didn’t include Kyle Anderson. He didn’t play despite being active with a hip pointer suffered on Saturday.

Phoenix Suns

Tyrese Maxey wins 2023-24 Most Improved Player award....

Associated Press

76ers’ Tyrese Maxey wins 2023-24 Most Improved Player award, Grayson Allen receives votes

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey wins 2023-24 Most Improved Player. Phoenix Suns' Grayson Allen received votes.

1 hour ago

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns guard...

Arizona Sports

Grayson Allen will play despite injured ankle in Game 2 of Suns-Timberwolves

Grayson Allen will play Tuesday in Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

3 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Will a Phoenix Suns loss in Game 2 signal the end of an era for the team?

As the Phoenix Suns prepare for Game 2 of their playoff series with the Timberwolves, Wolf & Luke ponder on what the future holds for the team should they lose again in Minnesota.

6 hours ago

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards...

Arizona Sports

Full schedule: How to watch Suns-Timberwolves Game 2

The No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns will travel to meet the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

7 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Devin Booker, Kevin Durant need to come for a victory & vengeance in Game 2

Tuesday's Bickley Blast calls for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to show some emotion ahead of Game 2 against the Timberwolves.

9 hours ago

KD 17 shoes...

Arizona Sports

Chet Holmgren stars in ad for KD 17s after Kevin Durant debuts new shoes

Kevin Durant challenged rookie Chet Holmgren to put OKC on his shoulders in a new ad for the Nike KD 17 sneakers.

12 hours ago

Suns find defensive legs to grind past rough start vs. T-Wolves