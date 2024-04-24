Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Grayson Allen reinjures ankle vs. Timberwolves in Game 2

Apr 23, 2024, 6:22 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 21, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grayson Allen left Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after reinjuring a right-ankle sprain that he suffered three days earlier.

Phoenix ruled him out for the rest of the game Tuesday.

Allen came down on the ankle while contesting a shot in the first three minutes of the third quarter on Tuesday. He required help to reach the Suns’ locker room and had a heavy limp.

He had scored three points and grabbed three boards with a steal in 17 minutes played of Game 2.

Allen was questionable heading into Game 2 but was cleared and in the starting lineup as usual.

On Saturday, he rolled his ankle in the third quarter and exited a 120-95 Game 1 loss at the Target Center. He was driving at Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns before turning his ankle during a spin move.

Allen posted four points, five rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in his 25 minutes before exiting in Game 1.

Allen started 74 of 75 games played during the regular season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and three assists per game.

He was the league’s leader in 3-point percentage at a 46.1% clip.

