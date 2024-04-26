Close
Former Cardinals OL Korey Cunningham found dead at age 28

Apr 26, 2024, 8:42 AM | Updated: 9:00 am

Korey Cunningham...

Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham #79 of the Arizona Cardinals on November 25, 2018. Cunningham was found at his New Jersey home dead at 28 years old. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Korey Cunningham, a former offensive lineman with the Arizona Cardinals, died at the age of 28 this week.

Cunningham was found in his New Jersey home, and police are investigating his death, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Foul play is allegedly not expected at this time.

The Cardinals took Cunningham in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He started six games as a rookie before a season-ending foot injury. Arizona traded the Alabama native to the New England Patriots for a 2020 sixth-round pick right before the 2019 season got underway.

Cunningham played 12 games for New England from 2019-20 and 13 games with the New York Giants from 2021-22.

“I was in Arizona when we drafted Korey Cunningham in 2018. He moved onto the NY Giants and was living in NJ this past year,” former Cardinals guard Justin Pugh posted on X. “We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn’t on the team which doesn’t happen … ever. Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey… solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He’d tell stories and we’d laugh our asses off all night.

“Today is a sad day but I’ll always remember the good times and the laughs. Everyone who knew Korey Cunningham was better for it. The world lost a great soul.”

The Giants, Patriots and University of Cincinnati released statements addressing Cunningham’s death.

