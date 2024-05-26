Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray enters the 2024 NFL season healthy as he looks to build off the success he had in his return to the field in 2023.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema has Murray ranked 17th among quarterbacks ahead of 2024, as Murray aims to help the Cardinals improve from their 4-13 record in 2023.

Murray tore his ACL in November of 2022, so we knew most of his 2023 season would be lost. On top of that, we figured the Cardinals wouldn’t be very good and there wouldn’t be a reason to rush him back. But he returned in Week 10 for an eight-game season and played decently. His 2021 campaign was of an MVP caliber, with 43 big-time throws and just 14 turnover-worthy plays. But his 2022 season before injury was a massive step back. We will see which version of Murray comes out on top for the majority of 2024.

How Murray and the offense looks ahead of the 2024 season?

In eight games, Murray threw for 1,799 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

Murray will have some new weapons in the offense following the departures of wide receivers Rondale Moore (trade) and Hollywood Brown (free agency). The Cardinals added wide receivers Zay Jones in free agency. They also drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Tip Reiman along with running back Trey Benson.

Benson joins a running back group headed by James Conner, who rushed for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing four games due to a knee injury.

Harrison is a potential No. 1 wide receiver in a group with second-year pro Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch along with Jones. Wilson looks to increase production from his rookie season, where he caught 38 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns despite missing four games due to injury.

Reiman joins up with tight end Trey McBride, who set a Cardinals’ franchise record for catches by a tight end in a season as he led all Cardinals in receiving with 81 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

Murray will also look to continue his chemistry with McBride, who became one of Murray’s favorite targets on the field in his return. McBride had 53 receptions for 538 yards and with two touchdowns in the eight games he played with Murray.