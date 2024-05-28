Close
Arizona State’s DeCarlos Brooks set to host 2nd Cutback Giveback Haircut Event

May 27, 2024, 6:00 PM

Arizona State running back DeCarlos Brooks announced on his X account he is hosting his second annu...

Running back DeCarlos Brooks #25 of the Arizona State Sun Devils rushes the football against defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong #97 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona State running back DeCarlos Brooks announced on his X account he is hosting his second annual Cutback Giveback Haircut Event.

The event will take place on June 30 at the Arizona Barber Academy on 1425 W. Southern Ave in Tempe from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have free haircuts for kids, prize giveaways, food trucks, games and a chance to meet ASU players.

Brooks’ first Cutback Giveback Haircut Event took place last July at Arizona Barber Academy.

Brooks, who is from Chandler, will enter his second season with the Sun Devils after transferring from California following the 2022 season.

Brooks will look to bounce back in 2024 after playing in only five games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury and playing through a punctured lung during the season. Brooks rushed for 259 yards on 48 carries and three touchdowns.

