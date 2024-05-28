Arizona State running back DeCarlos Brooks announced on his X account he is hosting his second annual Cutback Giveback Haircut Event.

Happy to announce my second annual

💈Cutback Giveback Haircut Event!!💈 ~ Free Haircuts for kids

~ June 30th

~ Located at Arizona Barber Academy

~ 1425 W Southern Ave

~ From 10am-4pm Win prizes, play games, and go home feeling fresh, See y’all there!! pic.twitter.com/Jbh3wKjQPq — Dlos brooks (@decarlos_brooks) May 21, 2024

The event will take place on June 30 at the Arizona Barber Academy on 1425 W. Southern Ave in Tempe from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have free haircuts for kids, prize giveaways, food trucks, games and a chance to meet ASU players.

Brooks’ first Cutback Giveback Haircut Event took place last July at Arizona Barber Academy.

I just wanted to thank everyone that helped support and promote my Haircut event! Had a great turnout with over 30+ families. I was truly blessed to talk to and connect with so many young kids and family’s in the community.

See you guys next year!🔱💈 pic.twitter.com/s70zxEZGlz — Dlos brooks (@decarlos_brooks) July 29, 2023

Brooks, who is from Chandler, will enter his second season with the Sun Devils after transferring from California following the 2022 season.

Brooks will look to bounce back in 2024 after playing in only five games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury and playing through a punctured lung during the season. Brooks rushed for 259 yards on 48 carries and three touchdowns.

