Whoever owns the web address LeBron.com is doing their part to excite — or toy with — fans considering the possibility of the Phoenix Suns drafting Bronny James and attracting his father to play in the Valley.

The URL is simply a splash page with a countdown and a play on words: “Like father like sun.”

Below that is a ticking timer set for 8:30 p.m. MST on Sunday, June 30. The significance: That’s hours after the NBA’s free-agency negotiating period opens at 3 p.m. MST. It’s a half-hour before the 12:01 a.m., July 1 opening of a moratorium where players can begin speaking to their current teams.

That also would be days after the NBA Draft, where Phoenix holds the No. 22 overall pick and could consider selecting Bronny James, LeBron’s oldest son.

For what it’s worth, LeBron’s official website is LeBronJames.com.

Why is LeBron and Bronny James potentially teaming with the Suns a discussion?

James has a player option to remain with Los Angeles and could enter free agency, where it’s been speculated he could consider joining his son as the latter enters the pro ranks.

The Suns reportedly will host a workout for the USC prospect leading into the draft. A report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Friday linked the younger James to the Suns and Lakers, and it only raised eyebrows in Phoenix.

Bronny James is viewed as a potential second-round pick but has long been on the NBA radar as a draft prospect. His heart issue and underwhelming freshman season with the Trojans in 2023-24 did not help boost his draft stock.

He is listed as 54th on ESPN’s list of the 100 best players in the 2024 draft.

James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for USC. He played mostly off the bench for USC this past season and was a four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in California.

