Cardinals sign 1st-round DL Darius Robinson to rookie contract

May 28, 2024, 3:40 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson to his rookie contract on Tuesday.

The former Missouri defensive lineman agreed to a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option after Arizona selected him No. 27 overall in the NFL Draft.

The contract is fully guaranteed at $13,869,238, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ten of Arizona’s 12 draft picks from April have signed contracts. Running back Trey Benson and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson are the final two unsigned draftees. No. 4 overall pick wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. signed a four-year deal worth $36.6 million guaranteed last week.

Robinson adds physicality to the defensive line after making first-team All-SEC last year with the Tigers. He picked up 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Michigan native measured at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He saw snaps on the inside and edge during his college tenure, and the Cardinals plan to make use of his versatility.

Arizona is in its second of three weeks of voluntary organized team activities before mini camp on June 11.

