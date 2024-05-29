Joson Sanon, a five-star 2024 basketball recruit rated by 247 Sports Composite, has flipped his commitment from Arizona to rival Arizona State.

Sanon announced his commitment to the Sun Devils on social media Wednesday, captioning the photo with, “add STATE to it.” He was Arizona’s top-ranked incoming recruit.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Vermont Academy reclassified to the 2024 class, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.

He is the No. 22 recruit in the nation for his class ranked by 247 Sports and ESPN. Rivals has him at No. 25.

Sanon committed to Arizona on March 20 and had UConn, Kentucky and Kansas offers. He also had Boston College and pro league Overtime Elite listed as his top-six options on March 13.

247 Sports scouting director Adam Finkelstein described Sanon as a volume-scoring wing.

His best weapon over the years has been his mid-range pull-up game, with good lift into his release. Within the last year, we’ve seen his range extend out to the three-point line with the same ability to rise-up into his shot. … Sanon is most comfortable as the offensive focal point. He’s a potent scorer who can put points on the board in bunches, but has a tendency to hunt his shots with a high-volume style and needs to develop into a more willing ball-mover who can impact the game in ways beyond scoring.

Arizona also lost 2024 four-star recruit Jamari Phillips, as Wildcat Authority’s Jason Scheer reported Wednesday that the Wildcats and Phillips have parted ways.

The Wildcats will get 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love back for his final year of eligibility, he announced on Wednesday.

Sanon reacted to Love’s news:

Arizona State has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country for 2024 ranked by 247 Sports Composite after Sanon announced his commitment. Only Duke and Alabama are better.

Arizona dropped to No. 12.

Sanon joins a talented group of incoming freshman such as five-star center recruit Jayden Quaintance and four-star forwards Amier Ali and Sammie Yeanay.

The in-state rivals are entering their first seasons playing Big 12 basketball.

