Arizona basketball lands 2025 top-15 recruit Joson Sanon

Mar 20, 2024, 8:18 AM

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats looks on before the Desert Classic against the Florida Atlantic Owls at T-Mobile Arena on December 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joson Sanon, a top-15 recruit in the 2025 class, told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony he’s committing to the Arizona Wildcats with plans to reclassify and join them next season. That would make him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard from Vermont Academy had offers from other blueblood programs including UConn, Kentucky and Kansas. He also had Boston College and pro league Overtime Elite listed as his top-six options on March 13.

ESPN rates Sanon as the No. 9 player in the 2025 class. He is a consensus five-star prospect, according to 247 Sports’ composite but a 4-star rated 12th nationally for their rankings.

“I’m going to Arizona,” Sanon told ESPN Wednesday. “I love the fit, the way they score, how they get you open. They play at a fast pace, and being in the center of a high-powered offense was attractive. I wanted to get locked in before things really get going with the transfer portal.”

Arizona entered Wednesday with the No. 11-ranked recruiting class for 2024, with a trio of 4-star players already committed to potentially team with Sanon if he reclassifies.

Center Emmanuel Stephen, shooting guard Jamari Phillips and wing Carter Bryant are signed.

Bryant, a 6-foot-8 power forward, is the highest-rated prospect at No. 19 nationally, according to 247 Sports.

The Wildcats enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a first-round matchup against Long Beach State on Thursday. Arizona will likely have an immediate role for Sanon and other members of his class to contribute with ball-handling wings Caleb Love and Pelle Larsson among four starters expected to depart after this year’s March Madness appearance.

