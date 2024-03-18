The Arizona Wildcats may not be one of the four No. 1 seeds heading into the NCAA Tournament, but that hasn’t stopped some experts from picking Tommy Lloyd’s program from going far in 2024.

Lloyd and the Wildcats will look to make up for last year’s early exit behind a Round 1 loss to Princeton as a No. 2 seed after falling in the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed to Houston the year prior.

A look at what those around college basketball are saying when it comes to Arizona:

Arizona Wildcats NCAA Tournament predictions

ESPN’s Jay Bilas

Prediction: Final Four

Bilas has the Wildcats cruising past Long Beach State (15 seed), Nevada (10), Baylor (3) and North Carolina (1) before losing to UConn (1) in the Final Four.

The Wildcats are on the top tier of title contenders with UConn, Purdue and Houston. With an explosive, up-tempo offense and a substantially better defense than last season’s version, this team can win it all. Arizona is balanced offensively, with explosive guards and very good size to score around and protect the rim. Excellent rebounding at both ends, a high assist rate, and great game planning provide Arizona with a legit chance to challenge for it all.

Tournament winner: UConn

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde

Prediction: Sweet 16

Forde has Arizona getting by Long Beach State (15) and Nevada (10) but sees the Wildcats’ run ending in a Sweet 16 loss to Baylor (3).

Tournament winner: UConn

Fox Sports’ John Fanta

Prediction: Final Four

Fanta has Arizona taking down LBSU (15), New Mexico (11) and North Carolina (1) to win the West Region before falling to UConn (1).

Tournament winner: UConn

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney

Prediction: Sweet 16

Sweeney has the Wildcats running through Long Beach State (15) and Nevada (10) before taking the L against Baylor (3).

Tournament winner: Purdue

Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen

Prediction: Final Four

Cohen has Arizona knocking off LSBU (15), Dayton (7), Baylor (3) and North Carolina (1) to take the West Region before falling to UConn (1).

Tournament winner: UConn

NCAA.com’s Andy Katz

Prediction: Final Four

Katz has the Wildcats getting by Long Beach State (15), Nevada (10), New Mexico (11) and North Carolina (1) to win the West Region before losing to UConn (1).

I think the X-factor is going to be Cam Spencer, he’s going to make shots. In what I think will be a great high-level game, I think UConn advances to the national championship.

Tournament winner: UConn

