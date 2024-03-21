Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

How to watch: Arizona vs. Long Beach State in NCAA Tournament

Mar 21, 2024, 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:45 am

Oumar Ballo #11 and Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats bump chests after a basket by Ballo ...

Oumar Ballo #11 and Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats bump chests after a basket by Ballo in the first half of a semifinal game during the the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona will take on Long Beach State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 11 a.m. MST.

Tommy Lloyd’s team will begin its quest in the West Region in Salt Lake City as a No. 2 seed.

The Round of 32 matchup would see Arizona play the winner of No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Nevada if it advances. North Carolina took the No. 1 seed in the region. Baylor got the No. 3 seed, while Alabama sits at No. 4. The UConn Huskies are the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Time and TV channel for Arizona vs. Long Beach State in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament

The tip-off time for Arizona against Long Beach State is on Thursday at 11 a.m. MST on TBS.

Arizona lost in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday after falling 67-59 to fourth-seeded Oregon.

The Ducks won the Pac-12 Tournament and automatically qualified for the NCAA Tournament. The No. 11 seed Ducks will face No. 6 South Carolina on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Washington State, who lost to Colorado in the other semifinal, received an at-large bid and enters the tournament as a No. 7 seed in the East Region. The Cougars will play Drake on Thursday.

Colorado also received an at-large bid and is a No. 10 seed. The Buffaloes will play Boise State in the First Four and the winner will play Florida in the Round of 64 in Indianapolis on Friday.

Lloyd and the Wildcats will look to avoid another disappointing run in the NCAA Tournament after being upset in the Round of 64 by Princeton last year as a No. 2 seed and the Sweet 16 by Houston in 2022 as a No. 1 seed.

Arizona is led by senior guard Caleb Love, the 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year. Love is averaging 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 33 games this season. The North Carolina transfer has scored in double figures in all but three games this season. Senior Oumar Ballo has also been a key piece for the Wildcats. The center is averaging 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Ballo has recorded 12 double-doubles over Arizona’s past 13 games.

In addition to Arizona, Grand Canyon will play No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Antelopes are also in the West Region and are a No. 12 seed.

 

