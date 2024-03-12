Close
CBS and TNT announce who is calling 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Final Four

Mar 12, 2024, 8:12 AM

Play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle is set to call his first Final Four in place of long-time NCAA men’s basketball tournament voice Jim Nantz. While that was already known, CBS and TNT Sports on Tuesday announced the full set of commentating teams for the 2024 edition of March Madness, which ends in Arizona.

Eagle will be joined by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the call for the Final Four games on Saturday, April 6, and the title game on Monday, April 8, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Among other new additions for 2024 are Good Morning Football host Jamie Erdahl providing game updates, former Purdue star Robbie Hummel adding analysis in the first two rounds, long-time writer Andy Katz reporting through the regional finals, and Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas calling games through the regional finals.

Studio coverage from CBS’ New York headquarters will be hosted by Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith.

Adam Lefkoe, who has grown in his role as an NBA in-studio host for TNT, will host coverage from TNT’s studios in Atlanta and be joined by commentators Jay Wright, Candace Parker and Seth Davis.

How to stream the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament

TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV will carry the broadcasts of 67 games in the tournament. CBS games will stream on Paramount+.

The other three networks will stream on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.

Who is calling the NCAA Tournament?

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy / Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas / Evan Washburn

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Robbie Hummel / Lauren Shehadi

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel / Jon Rothstein

Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli / Avery Johnson / AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood / Dana Jacobson

Bold = play-by-play / Neutral = Analyst, Italics = reporter

