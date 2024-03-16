Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona eliminated from Pac-12 Tournament in loss to Oregon

Mar 15, 2024, 7:34 PM | Updated: 7:42 pm

Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats drives the ball against N'Faly Dante #1 and Jackson Shel...

Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats drives the ball against N'Faly Dante #1 and Jackson Shelstad #3 of the Oregon Ducks in the first half of a semifinal game during the the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona men’s basketball packed its bags to leave Las Vegas and the Pac-12 Tournament early after falling 67-59 to fourth-seeded Oregon Friday despite Oumar Ballo’s 18th double-double of the season.

With the loss, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd moves to 7-1 in Pac-12 Tournament games after entering this iteration undefeated.

Ballo finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in the game but it wasn’t enough to outdo Oregon’s backcourt. Pac-12 All-Freshmen honoree Jackson Shelstad and 25-year-old Jermaine Cousinard combined for 30 second half points with three 3s each.

The Ducks led by as much as 13 late but with five minutes left, Arizona used a 9-2 run to pull within four with 2:38 left but that was the closest it got.

