Arizona State recruit Sammie Yeanay reopens recruitment

Four-star recruit Sammie Yeanay has announced on his Instagram he has reopened his recruitment after previously committing to Arizona State.

Yeanay thanked head coach Bobby Hurley and the ASU coaching staff and did not rule out returning to ASU but wanted to re-explore his options.

Yeanay, who went to AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler, is ranked 90th on ESPN’s Top-100 basketball recruits class of 2024.

This comes on a day after five-star recruit Josan Sanon commited to ASU after previously committing to Arizona and Arizona’s Caleb Love announced his return to Arizona after entering the NBA Draft pool.

Despite the news of Yeanay’s recruitment reopening, ASU still has netted one of the top recruiting classes in the nation during this offseason, ranking fourth on 247sports.com’s top basketball recruiting classes thanks to commitments from Sanon and center Jayden Quaintance.

Arizona State will be entering their first season in the Big 12 next season.