Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State recruit Sammie Yeanay reopens recruitment

May 29, 2024, 9:52 PM | Updated: 9:52 pm

Four-star recruit Sammie Yeanay has announced on his Instagram he has reopened his recruitment afte...

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the first half of the NCAAB game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on February 17, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Four-star recruit Sammie Yeanay has announced on his Instagram he has reopened his recruitment after previously committing to Arizona State.

Yeanay thanked head coach Bobby Hurley and the ASU coaching staff and did not rule out returning to ASU but wanted to re-explore his options.

Yeanay, who went to AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler, is ranked 90th on ESPN’s Top-100 basketball recruits class of 2024.

RELATED STORIES

This comes on a day after five-star recruit Josan Sanon commited to ASU after previously committing to Arizona and Arizona’s Caleb Love announced his return to Arizona after entering the NBA Draft pool.

Despite the news of Yeanay’s recruitment reopening, ASU still has netted one of the top recruiting classes in the nation during this offseason, ranking fourth on 247sports.com’s top basketball recruiting classes thanks to commitments from Sanon and center Jayden Quaintance.

Arizona State will be entering their first season in the Big 12 next season.

Arizona State Basketball

Bobby Hurley...

Arizona Sports

Top 25 recruit Joson Sanon flips commitment from Arizona to Arizona State basketball

Joson Sanon, a five-star 2024 basketball recruit, flipped his commitment from Arizona to rival Arizona State.

9 hours ago

Bill Walton and Dave Pasch broadcast a basketball game on ESPN...

Arizona Sports

Bill Walton’s broadcast partner, Dave Pasch: ‘He brought the best out of me’

Dave Pasch remembers the late Bill Walton for making his a better broadcaster. And being a friend and sparring partner on Pac-12 games.

2 days ago

Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton poses before broadcasting a first-round game of the ...

Arizona Sports

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton dies at 71 following prolonged battle with cancer

Legendary basketball player and broadcaster Bill Walton died Monday at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer, the NBA announced.

3 days ago

A wide angle view of the basketball court during the University of California Trojans versus the Ar...

Arizona Sports

Desert Financial Arena renovations a priority for new ASU AD

If there is one area of the new job that Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini is equipped for, it is overseeing arena renovations.

6 days ago

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini on Burns & Gambo...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State ‘rapidly ascending’ to be more competitive with NIL

There's no doubt that Arizona State athletics has some catching up to do when it comes to competing in the NIL space.

6 days ago

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

New AD Graham Rossini makes up for inexperience with passion for Arizona State

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini is not going to lie to you. He's aware that his hiring comes across as a bit unorthodox.

6 days ago

Arizona State recruit Sammie Yeanay reopens recruitment