Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen exits vs. Mets after 6 pitches

May 30, 2024, 4:41 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

Starter Zac Gallen...

Starter Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is pulled from the game by manager Torey Lovullo #17 during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on May 18, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen came off the field with training staff six pitches into his start Thursday against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The club later disclosed Gallen suffered a right hamstring strain.

Gallen allowed a single to Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and threw one pitch to D.J. Stewart. On the follow through, he hopped up and gingerly walked around the mound. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez went to the hill, and pitching coach Brent Strom, manager Torey Lovullo and training staff convened at the mound.

Right-hander Bryce Jarvis entered out of the bullpen, as the Diamondbacks would have to piece together 27 outs with relievers.

This is the second time this season Gallen exited a game early. He left a start at the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning on April 26 with right hamstring tightness.

He mentioned the hamstring again following an outing against the Tigers after Detroit starter Jack Flaherty dug out the mound and Gallen had the grounds crew fill it back in.

The Diamondbacks have had to operate with a depleted rotation, as big-ticket free agent signing Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) has yet to make his debut and Merrill Kelly (shoulder) has been on the injured list since April 20.

Center fielder Alek Thomas suffered a left hamstring strain and has missed two months.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen exits vs. Mets after 6 pitches