ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football adds 3-star WR Cory Butler to 2025 class

Jun 2, 2024, 12:47 PM

Arizona State football lands wide receiver recruit Cory Butler. (X Photo/@cbj__7)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football received another commitment for its 2025 class on Sunday, landing wide receiver Cory Butler amid a strong recruiting weekend for the program.

Butler — a three-star recruit from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif. — announced his commitment on social media.

The 5-foot-8.5 receiver had offers from Arizona, Boise State, Oregon and Colorado among others.

247 Sports ranks him the No. 74 receiver from the 2025 class and the No. 48 recruit out of California. He recorded 51 catches, 837 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season as a junior, according to MaxPreps.

Centennial assistant coach Anthony Catalano quickly came out with a glowing review of Butler’s character after the announcement. He said Butler had a broken wrist last season but never missed training while also running track and maintaining stellar grades.

Butler joins four-star recruit Adrian Wilson as wide receivers in ASU’s 2025 class.  Arizona State jumped up to No. 16 in 247 Sports’ 2025 class rankings.

Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward teased an incoming announcement prior to Butler’s post.

Big recruiting weekend for ASU

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff hosted several recruits in Tempe over the weekend, with many of the targets coming from the program’s focused efforts to hit Texas and California hard on the recruiting trail.

Commitments started to roll in Friday night with the addition of Desean Bryant, an offensive tackle from Duncanville in Texas, where he has won two state titles in three seasons.

Bryant, who is rated as a top-50 tackle in the 2025 class, was the fifth offensive lineman to commit in his class, joining Matai Jefferson, Rob Lapuaho, Alema Iosua and Maki Stewart.

Although Bryant was the only commitment announced Friday, Dillingham teased more were forthcoming.

On Saturday, three-star athlete Lee Fuimaono committed to the Sun Devils. Fuimaono is from San Clemente, Calif., and was one of the several recruits to visit ASU over the weekend.

