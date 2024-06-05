Arizona State basketball loses commitment from G Bo Aldridge

Three-star guard Ketraleus “Bo” Aldridge has requested his Letter of Intent with Arizona State to be released, according to on3.

A senior combo guard standing at 6-foot-4, Aldridge averaged 16.8 points per game this season for the Diamond Doves, a team that is a part of the Overtime Elite League.

The news comes shortly after five-star recruit and guard Joson Sanon decommited from Arizona to Arizona State on May 29, adding another talented player to Bobby Hurley’s backcourt. Aldridge originally committed to ASU and signed the letter in November, while Sanon’s shift came after Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love withdrew from the NBA Draft and returned to Arizona.

Aldridge was one of two players to have signed a Letter of Intent with Arizona State, the other being forward Amier Ali of Canyon International Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona.

The Sun Devils also have a commitment from five-star center Jayden Quaintance, who is ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the country by 247 Sports. That has Arizona State in possession of one of the best recruiting classes for 2024.

ASU is coming off a 14-18 season, its last in the Pac-12 before the move to the Big 12, widely considered one of the best basketball conferences in college basketball.

