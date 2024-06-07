Close
Joson Sanon expects to be ‘1-and-done’ after commitment flip to Arizona State

Jun 7, 2024, 10:25 AM

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts to a foul call during the first half...

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts to a foul call during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena on February 28, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Caleb Love’s decision to return to Arizona after testing the NBA Draft waters played a direct role in four-star recruit Joson Sanon’s decision to commit to rival Arizona State, the recent Sun Devil commit told Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman.

“Arizona would have been a good spot, but the deal was for Caleb Love to get drafted and I’d have that role,” Sanon told B/R at the Adidas Eurocamp event this week. “He ended up announcing he’d be going back, so I wound up going to the rival school, and it set off some heat.”

After previously committing to Arizona, Sanon decided to commit to Arizona State on May 29. However, Sanon’s time at Arizona State could be short-lived.

When asked about his stay as a Sun Devil, his reply was: “I’m one-and-done.”

Sanon will have competion for minutes with a group of returning guards and wings that includes four-star wing Amier Ali, returnees Adam Miller and Brycen Long, and incoming transfer guards Alston Mason, BJ Freeman and Austin Nunez.

Arizona State lost guard Frankie Collins, who transferred to TCU on April 13. Collins spent two years dressed in maroon and gold after previously transferring from Michigan.

Arizona State also lost guards Jamiya Neal, Jose Perez and Braelon Green in the portal, forcing head coach Bobby Hurley into a complete rebuild.

Sanon could be an intriguing prospect to watch in the 2025 NBA Draft. He stands at 6-foot-6 and is labeled by Wasserman as having “shooting versatility/range and some point guard acumen.” Sanon was able to put that on display at Adidas Eurocamp 2024, according to Wasserman.

He shined through tough losses in Treviso against older competition. He came out on Saturday focused on running the offense and getting teammates involved. But he looked more aggressive on Sunday (23 points) before catching fire on Monday to drop 30 points (including six made threes) in 28 minutes, the highest-scoring output of the event.

