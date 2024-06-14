Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals rookies Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson throw out 1st pitch at D-backs game

Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 PM | Updated: 11:40 pm

Marvin Harrison Jr....

The Arizona Cardinals' 2024 first round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game the Los Angeles Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 13, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals’ rookie class took to Chase Field to watch the Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-1 on Thursday.

Before the game, Cardinals first-round picks Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson delivered the ceremonial first pitches.

Harrison said on the TV broadcast he believed he threw a strike to Joc Pederson. Robinson knew his pitch to Geraldo Perdomo was out of the zone, but he felt the imaginary hitter would have swung through it.

Most importantly, no one bounced the pitch or went viral for any ball that got away.

Isaiah Adams, Trey Benson, Jaden Davis, Christian Jones, Elijah Jones, Max Melton, Myles Murphy, Tejhaun Palmer, Tip Reiman, Joe Shimko, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Xavier Thomas and Xavier Weaver were also in attendance.

Organized team activities and minicamp are done, so the Cardinals rookies had a chance to bond off the field to kick off a break from team workouts before training camp later this summer.

Phoenix Mercury stars Brittney Griner, Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Copper will throw out the first pitches on Friday, as the D-backs celebrate their seventh annual Pride Night.

