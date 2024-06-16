Local 2025 WR Uriah Neloms commits to Arizona State football

San Tan Charter wide receiver Uriah Neloms announced his commitment to Arizona State football’s 2025 class on Sunday.

Neloms is a physically imposing receiver, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 196 pounds. In his junior season playing for the 10-win San Tan Charter Roadrunners, he totaled 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns on 53 receptions. He also threw a touchdown.

ASU wide receivers coach Hines Ward was impressed when he saw Neloms at a 7-on-7 showcase the university hosted for prospects in the area, and Neloms was offered on Friday. He had also been offered by Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade just a few weeks prior.

Neloms told Sports360AZ’s Jordan Hamm that Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham had asked what his dream school was. “Where I can play football” was his response.

The two in-state offers were his only ones from power programs, with Air Force, Army and Dartmouth also involved, according to 247Sports. The recruiting website has the receiver ranked as a three-star prospect and the 16th-best overall in Arizona’s 2025 class.

ASU is ranked second in the Big 12 and 17th nationally for 2025 recruits, and its 18 total commits are good for the most in the Big 12. Neloms is the fourth wide receiver to commit in the class, joining top-rated commit Adrian Wilson. He’s also the second commit from the Valley, joining Saguaro’s Dajon Hinton.

With commitments from Saguaro DB Dajon Hinton at No. 6 and San Tan Charter WR Uriah Neloms at No. 16, this projects to be the first ASU football class with two top-20 in-state additions since 2017. The prior staff did not accomplish it once. https://t.co/ofrQAvuEW0 — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) June 16, 2024