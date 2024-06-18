Close
Diamondbacks claim Gavin Hollowell off waivers from Rockies

Jun 18, 2024, 12:48 PM | Updated: 1:35 pm

Gavin Hollowell throws a pitch...

Pitcher Gavin Hollowell #64 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Coors Field on September 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

The reliever was then optioned to the Triple-A Reno Aces.

Hollowell has spent all of 2024 in the minors between the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes (six games played) and ACL Rockies (two).

With the Isotopes, the righty went 4.1 innings, allowing eight earned runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out six and posted a 2.30 WHIP.

Hollowell last pitched in the majors in 2023.

In 26 games (33.2 innings pitched) with Colorado, he posted a 5.88 ERA with one save. He recorded 32 strikeouts to 18 walks.

The 26-year-old entered the league with the Rockies as a sixth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2022 with Colorado.

The Diamondbacks open up their three-game series against the Nationals on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. MST. Listen on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

