The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

The reliever was then optioned to the Triple-A Reno Aces.

Hollowell has spent all of 2024 in the minors between the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes (six games played) and ACL Rockies (two).

With the Isotopes, the righty went 4.1 innings, allowing eight earned runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out six and posted a 2.30 WHIP.

Hollowell last pitched in the majors in 2023.

In 26 games (33.2 innings pitched) with Colorado, he posted a 5.88 ERA with one save. He recorded 32 strikeouts to 18 walks.

The 26-year-old entered the league with the Rockies as a sixth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2022 with Colorado.

The Diamondbacks open up their three-game series against the Nationals on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. MST.

