Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks-Phillies series finale to broadcast on The Roku Channel

Jun 22, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm

Outfielders Jake McCarthy #31, Corbin Carroll #7 and Randal Grichuk #15 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Outfielders Jake McCarthy #31, Corbin Carroll #7 and Randal Grichuk #15 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 in a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 21, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks’ series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday will air on The Roku Channel at 8:35 a.m.

The game at Citizens Bank Park will also be available to those with an MLB.TV subscription with no blackouts, according to MLB.

Friday’s contest, their first matchup since the 2023 postseason, aired exclusively on Apple TV+.

Arizona defeated Philadelphia in the National League Championship Series to reach the World Series. The two sides split the opening two games of this three-game set.

Watching Diamondbacks-Phillies on Roku

RELATED STORIES

Roku’s Sunday Leadoff is in its first season.

Fans with a Roku device can access the game via the sports section on the home screen or search for MLB Leadoff.

Those who don’t have a Roku device can download the Roku Channel app on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs and Google TVs for free. The game will also be accessible online without a login required.

The matchup will also be available on the Roku mobile app.

Saturday’s game aired as normal on local cable channels and DBACKS.TV.

The pitching matchup for Sunday involves Slade Cecconi for the Diamondbacks and left-hander Cristopher Sanchez for the Phillies.

Sunday’s game can also be heard on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks organization allowed families to play catch on the outfield grass prior to...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks to host ‘Kids Free Weekend’

The Arizona Diamondbacks will allow kids to attend games free of charge during their home series against the Oakland A's from June 28-30.

22 minutes ago

Pitcher Tommy Henry...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Tommy Henry roughed up by Phillies in loss

The Phillies tagged Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry with six earned runs in a blowout win to even the series.

5 hours ago

Merrill Kelly...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly shooting for August return from IL

Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly admitted his injury recovery is taking longer than he or the club expected when he went down in April. 

9 hours ago

Catcher Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks place Gabriel Moreno on IL, recall Jose Herrera

The Diamondbacks have placed starting catcher Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a sprained left thumb.

10 hours ago

Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald feels like normal self after ‘adventures’ in 2023

The Paul Sewald Experience has meant very different things from his first impressions with the Diamondbacks to form he is in this season.

24 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. exit game vs. Phillies with injuries

Diamondbacks starting catcher Gabriel Moreno exited against the Phillies on Friday after he suffered a left thumb sprain.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks-Phillies series finale to broadcast on The Roku Channel