The Arizona Diamondbacks’ series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday will air on The Roku Channel at 8:35 a.m.

The game at Citizens Bank Park will also be available to those with an MLB.TV subscription with no blackouts, according to MLB.

Friday’s contest, their first matchup since the 2023 postseason, aired exclusively on Apple TV+.

Arizona defeated Philadelphia in the National League Championship Series to reach the World Series. The two sides split the opening two games of this three-game set.

Watching Diamondbacks-Phillies on Roku

Roku’s Sunday Leadoff is in its first season.

Fans with a Roku device can access the game via the sports section on the home screen or search for MLB Leadoff.

Those who don’t have a Roku device can download the Roku Channel app on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs and Google TVs for free. The game will also be accessible online without a login required.

The matchup will also be available on the Roku mobile app.

Saturday’s game aired as normal on local cable channels and DBACKS.TV.

The pitching matchup for Sunday involves Slade Cecconi for the Diamondbacks and left-hander Cristopher Sanchez for the Phillies.

Sunday’s game can also be heard on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

