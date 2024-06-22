DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Four fans got onto the field in a bid to get selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo in chaotic scenes at a European Championship match between Portugal and Turkey on Saturday.

Ronaldo had no goals and one assist in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey that secured a spot in the European Championship round of 16 on Saturday.

Of the four selfie-pursuing field invaders for Ronaldo, only one appeared to succeed.

Ronaldo was fine having his photograph taken with a young boy who evaded stewards to get on the field in the 69th minute at Westfalenstadion before whipping out his cell phone.

That fan then ran off before being stopped and escorted away — but not before he waved to the crowd.

Selfie with Ronaldo ✅ Evades 4/5 stewards ✅ Gets a pat on the back once he comes out ✅pic.twitter.com/Y0pGZcAAOW — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) June 22, 2024

Then, about 15 minutes later, an older fan tried the same but Ronaldo threw his hands up in the air and turned his back on the spectator, who seemed to grab hold of Ronaldo’s arm.

The second pitch invader who invaded the pitch to get a picture with Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/5SRmtAzbeU — george (@StokeyyG2) June 22, 2024



More chaos ensued when a third field invader emerged in stoppage time and ran past Ronaldo, who was defending a corner.

Another phone-waving supporter, wearing a Portugal jersey, got to Ronaldo moments after the final whistle and security had to hold back another person attempting to confront one of the most famous sports stars in the world as he walked off the field with his teammates.

Security guard thought Goncalo Ramos was a pitch invader 💀pic.twitter.com/Nn29r7obhC — JBT (@UtdJBT) June 22, 2024

“It is a concern,” Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said. “Today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good.

“If those intentions are wrong, the players are exposed. I don’t think that should happen on a football pitch.”

“That’s the price you pay for being so recognized in the world of football,” said Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate.

Portugal backed up its opening 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic and has qualified with a match to spare from Group F.

