Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Fans get onto field for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal’s Euro 2024 match

Jun 22, 2024, 12:30 PM

A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match betwe...

A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Four fans got onto the field in a bid to get selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo in chaotic scenes at a European Championship match between Portugal and Turkey on Saturday.

Ronaldo had no goals and one assist in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey that secured a spot in the European Championship round of 16 on Saturday.

Of the four selfie-pursuing field invaders for Ronaldo, only one appeared to succeed.

Ronaldo was fine having his photograph taken with a young boy who evaded stewards to get on the field in the 69th minute at Westfalenstadion before whipping out his cell phone.

That fan then ran off before being stopped and escorted away — but not before he waved to the crowd.

Then, about 15 minutes later, an older fan tried the same but Ronaldo threw his hands up in the air and turned his back on the spectator, who seemed to grab hold of Ronaldo’s arm.


More chaos ensued when a third field invader emerged in stoppage time and ran past Ronaldo, who was defending a corner.

Another phone-waving supporter, wearing a Portugal jersey, got to Ronaldo moments after the final whistle and security had to hold back another person attempting to confront one of the most famous sports stars in the world as he walked off the field with his teammates.

“It is a concern,” Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said. “Today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good.

“If those intentions are wrong, the players are exposed. I don’t think that should happen on a football pitch.”

“That’s the price you pay for being so recognized in the world of football,” said Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate.

Portugal backed up its opening 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic and has qualified with a match to spare from Group F.

Haboob

Jordan Montgomery...

Haboob Blog

Phillies fans count down Jordan Montgomery’s pitch clock in NLCS rematch vs. Diamondbacks

"3, 2, 1," Phillies fans made it abundantly clear to D-backs starter Jordan Montgomery when his pitch clock was about to expire on Friday.

22 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning ...

David Veenstra

Mentalist performs ‘magic’ on Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Drey Jameson

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo invited a mentalist and magician to perform magic in front of his team to lighten the mood in the clubhouse.

7 days ago

Zebras...

Haboob Blog

Zebras at the Lovullo house? Diamondbacks’ summer party a bonding experience

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hosted D-backs players and staff, two zebras, a llama, a cow and goats on Monday. 

8 days ago

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Ryan Pasiecznik

A ‘Goofy’ prank: Kenny Dillingham makes Arizona State players plank for College Football 25

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham had players plank to win EA Sports' College Football 25. They won A Goofy Movie instead.

9 days ago

2024 NBA Finals rooting interest by state...

Haboob Blog

State of Arizona rooting for Celtics over Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, according to social media data

We in Arizona are over the 1976 NBA Finals won by the Celtics. Or maybe Phoenix Suns fans just really hate Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

17 days ago

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dal...

Haboob Blog

Suns fans show Anthony Edwards the receipts after Mavs blow out Wolves

After the Mavericks blew out the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards got roasted for once roasting the Phoenix Suns for a similar loss.

22 days ago

Fans get onto field for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal’s Euro 2024 match