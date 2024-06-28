Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football’s Camp Tontozona set to kickoff in August

Jun 27, 2024, 10:08 PM

Arizona State football's new turf field at Camp Tontozona. (Sun Devil Football / Facebook)

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football will make its return up north to the legendary Camp Tontozona from August 7-10 ahead of this football season.

It will be the second-consecutive year Arizona State is taking the trip to the high country northeast of Payson after a three-year period from 2020-22 included challenges such as Covid-19 and inclement weather, preventing the team from making the trip.

“We had a fantastic experience last year and decided to add a day this year. It is fun and our team loved it,” head coach Kenny Dillingham said in a press release. “It is a fantastic tradition that we embrace.”

Dillingham said shortly after his hiring in 2023 he would bring back the tradition, and his group is poised to make the trip again ahead of his second season.

Longtime head coach Frank Kush first started the tradition of Camp T in 1959. The camp gives players a chance to experience a lush setting amongst the pines while building a strong team bond amongst each other.

Details regarding practice times and availability have not yet been confirmed. The week will culminate with a practice open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Three weeks later, Arizona State will kickoff their first game of the season as they host Wyoming at Mountain America Stadium on Aug. 31. It will also mark a new beginning for Arizona State, beginning its first school year in the Big 12 Conference.

Arizona State football’s Camp Tontozona set to kickoff in August