Former Suns guard Eric Gordon to sign with 76ers, per report

Former Phoenix Suns shooting guard Eric Gordon agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Gordon, who will turn 36 years old in December, signed with the 76ers for the veteran’s minimum on the first day of free agency.

The former Sixth Man of the Year was reportedly skeptical on whether he’d return to the Suns, declining his $3.4 million player option with the team for the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

In his singular season with the Suns, Gordon averaged a career-low 11 points — along with 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists — in 27.8 minutes per game. He shot 44.3% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

He started 24 of 68 games played for Phoenix last year, filling in amid injuries to Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

The team entered the offseason with seven players under contract: Booker, Beal, Durant, Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and David Roddy.

In addition, Phoenix reportedly intends to bring back guard Royce O’ Neale (four-years, $44 million) and reserve big man Bol Bol (one-year, veteran’s minimum), whose contracts have yet to be made official.

Amid Gordon’s departure, the Suns signed center Mason Plumlee to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.