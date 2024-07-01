Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Former Suns guard Eric Gordon to sign with 76ers, per report

Jun 30, 2024, 7:28 PM | Updated: 8:08 pm

Eric Gordon...

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies during an In-Season Tournament game at FedExForum on November 24, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

Former Phoenix Suns shooting guard Eric Gordon agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Gordon, who will turn 36 years old in December, signed with the 76ers for the veteran’s minimum on the first day of free agency.

The former Sixth Man of the Year was reportedly skeptical on whether he’d return to the Suns, declining his $3.4 million player option with the team for the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

In his singular season with the Suns, Gordon averaged a career-low 11 points — along with 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists — in 27.8 minutes per game. He shot 44.3% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

He started 24 of 68 games played for Phoenix last year, filling in amid injuries to Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

The team entered the offseason with seven players under contract: Booker, Beal, Durant, Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and David Roddy.

In addition, Phoenix reportedly intends to bring back guard Royce O’ Neale (four-years, $44 million) and reserve big man Bol Bol (one-year, veteran’s minimum), whose contracts have yet to be made official.

Amid Gordon’s departure, the Suns signed center Mason Plumlee to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix Suns

Mason Plumlee...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns to sign former Clippers C Mason Plumlee

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to sign veteran center Mason Plumlee to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Sunday. 

4 hours ago

Tyrese Samuel #4 of the Florida Gators and Dylan James #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reach for a reb...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns Summer League roster signings tracker

Undrafted players have started to find matches with the Phoenix Suns for two-way contracts and Summer League tryouts.

13 hours ago

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol...

Kevin Zimmerman

Bol Bol plans to stay with Phoenix Suns on 1-year deal, per report

Phoenix Suns reserve big man Bol Bol plans to stay with the team on a one-year deal after a limited but promising season with the team.

1 day ago

Royce O'Neale...

Arizona Sports

Report: Royce O’Neale plans to sign contract to stay with Phoenix Suns

Free agent wing Royce O'Neale plans to sign a four-year, $44 million contract to remain with the Suns, according to reports.

2 days ago

Osasere Ighodaro speaks to the media after being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 40...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns round out solid NBA Draft ahead of free agency

In a roundabout way, the 2024 NBA Draft was right out the playbook for general manager James Jones.

2 days ago

Kyle Lowry #7 and Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers speak in the first half against the B...

Damon Allred

Which point guards should the Phoenix Suns target in free agency?

Hampered by second-apron restrictions, which NBA free agents should the Phoenix Suns target to fill their point guard vacancy?

2 days ago

Former Suns guard Eric Gordon to sign with 76ers, per report