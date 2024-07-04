Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker smashed two more home runs in a 12-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, his fourth and fifth of the year in just five games at the hostile ballpark.

As a result of the slugger’s continued feasting, edits were made to Dodger Stadium’s Wikipedia page, reading “Often referred to as Christian Walker Stadium” in the page’s first paragraph.

Earlier in the game, the page was updated from previously including “owned by Christian Walker.”

Omg someone actually did it. Christian Walker Owner of Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/DD2Ii1EVin — DBacks Dispatch (@DbacksDispatch) July 4, 2024

On Wednesday, Walker worked a walk and a single in his two plate appearances before blasting his 16th home run at “Christian Walker Stadium” in the fourth inning. Walker’s 16 home runs there since 2018 were five more than anyone else during that span, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Christian Walker again. That's his 16th career home run at Dodger Stadium and 24th against the Dodgers. He passes Luis Gonzalez for second-most HRs against the Dodgers by a D-backs player. Goldy has 31. pic.twitter.com/JMagHEu2gW — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) July 4, 2024

He was close to hitting another home run in the sixth but was just short, denied by the blue walls at “Christian Walker Stadium.”

Walker did hit a second home run in the ninth inning when the Dodgers were one strike away from being done with D-backs hitters.

Wikipedia had taken down the jokes before Walker’s second home run and the blast earned yet another edit to the page, reading this time “Dodger Stadium is a baseball stadium owned by Christian Walker.”

Wikipedia can take down the jokes all it wants — like Dodger Stadium’s address reading 1000 Christian Walker Avenue — but receipts are forever, and it seems Walker’s dominance at Chavez Ravine is too.

