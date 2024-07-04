Close
Wikipedia: Dodger Stadium is also known as Christian Walker Stadium

Jul 3, 2024, 10:33 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

Christian Walker swings in a 2-HR game against the Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker smashed two more home runs in a 12-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, his fourth and fifth of the year in just five games at the hostile ballpark.

As a result of the slugger’s continued feasting, edits were made to Dodger Stadium’s Wikipedia page, reading “Often referred to as Christian Walker Stadium” in the page’s first paragraph.

Earlier in the game, the page was updated from previously including “owned by Christian Walker.”

On Wednesday, Walker worked a walk and a single in his two plate appearances before blasting his 16th home run at “Christian Walker Stadium” in the fourth inning. Walker’s 16 home runs there since 2018 were five more than anyone else during that span, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

He was close to hitting another home run in the sixth but was just short, denied by the blue walls at “Christian Walker Stadium.”

Walker did hit a second home run in the ninth inning when the Dodgers were one strike away from being done with D-backs hitters.

Wikipedia had taken down the jokes before Walker’s second home run and the blast earned yet another edit to the page, reading this time “Dodger Stadium is a baseball stadium owned by Christian Walker.”

Wikipedia can take down the jokes all it wants — like Dodger Stadium’s address reading 1000 Christian Walker Avenue — but receipts are forever, and it seems Walker’s dominance at Chavez Ravine is too.

