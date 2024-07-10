PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar re-injured his left hamstring running the bases in a rehab game on Monday, manager Torey Lovullo said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old shortstop is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks, according to Lovullo.

Farm director Shaun Larkin confirmed the injury occured when Lawlar was running from first to third base in the Arizona Complex League.

“A big blow to his development, a big blow to this organization’s depth,” Lovullo said. “It’s time for the next person to step up. It’s frustrating for all of us, and I’m hurting for him because he’s missed just about an entire year, so we’ve got to find a way to get him healthy, get him at-bats and get him back on the field.”

Injury-marred season for Jordan Lawlar

Injuries have limited Lawlar to 13 games between Triple-A Reno and the ACL this season.

Lawlar tore a ligament in his thumb at the end of spring training and spent more than two months on the injured list. He returned to Triple-A Reno on June 11 for four phenomenal games (8-for-20, four extra-base hits), playing shortstop and third base. He suffered a strained left hamstring on a game-tying triple in the ninth inning of the fourth game, an expected 4-6-week injury.

Lawlar began playing rehab games again on Saturday. Larkin told Arizona Sports last week the club was targeting mid-to-late July for him to return full-go.

🚨 JORDAN LAWLAR GAME-TYING TRIPLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/znY2sDU3gx — Reno Aces (@Aces) June 16, 2024

Lawlar is the No. 8 prospect in Major League Baseball, via MLB Pipeline. He slashed .278/.378/.496 with 20 home runs and 36 stolen bases in the minor leagues last season (between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A).

The D-backs called him up in September for his first taste of MLB action. He did not grab hold of a regular role entering the postseason but remained on the roster as depth and he received experience around the big league squad en route to the World Series.

The D-backs planned to give Lawlar everyday reps in Reno to start the 2024 season with Geraldo Perdomo starting at shortstop in the major leagues. Soon after Lawlar went down, Perdomo landed on the IL for a torn meniscus. He missed two months.

Arizona’s current infield depth in Triple-A consists of Blaze Alexander, who is getting regular playing time after the D-backs optioned him last week to make room for outfielder Alek Thomas’ IL return.

“I think (Lawlar is) probably battling a little bit of frustration, like ‘Why is this happening?'” Lovullo said. “But we’ll get to the bottom of that. He’s still gonna have an unbelievable career. We’re gonna find a way to supplement those at bats and get them back on the field as soon as possible.”

