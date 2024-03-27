Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar to have thumb surgery

Mar 27, 2024, 1:28 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar will have surgery on his right thumb after tearing a ligament, general manager Mike Hazen said on Wednesday.

Lawlar was in line to start the season with Triple-A Reno but jammed his thumb after a ball went off his glove during a minor league spring training game and he reached down with his throwing hand to pick it up, D-backs farm director Shaun Larkin told azcentral.

Larkin, who expects Lawlar to return to baseball activity in eight-to-10 weeks, called it “more of a recovery play.”

RELATED STORIES

Lawlar entered the year ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com, with the next-closest Diamondbacks prospect being shortstop Tommy Troy at No. 74.

While playing for Arizona in the Cactus League this year, Lawlar hit 3-for-17 with one home run, two RBIs, three walks and six strikeouts over 21 plate appearances in eight games.

In addition to Lawlar, the D-backs start the season dealing with unavailability including starter Eduardo Rodriguez (lat strain), closer Paul Sewald (oblique), reported acquisition Jordan Montgomery (ramp up) as well as outfielder Randal Grichuk (right ankle), who will start the season on the IL, according to manager Torey Lovullo.

Arizona Diamondbacks

General shot of Chase Field...

Bailey Leasure

What’s new at Chase Field for the 2024 D-backs season?

The Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 season will see the team debut new food items, enhancements to the ballpark and giveaways.

8 hours ago

Bryce Jarvis #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the second inning in the game ag...

Vincent DeAngelis

Bryce Jarvis starting season in long reliever role for Diamondbacks

Twenty-six-year-old Bryce Jarvis will start the 2024 season in a long relief role for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

8 hours ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

Reports: Diamondbacks, LHP Jordan Montgomery agree to terms on contract

The Diamondbacks and big-ticket free agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery agreed to terms on a contract, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. 

21 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Zac Gallen says Diamondbacks are ready for opponents’ best daily

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen joined Burns & Gambo to talk about the excitement surrounding his second straight Opening Day start for the Snakes, and the overall excitement the team has for the coming season.

24 hours ago

Kevin Ginkel...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Kevin Ginkel has no problem if asked to close in Paul Sewald’s absence

Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel has not been told whether he will step into the closer role with Paul Sewald on the injured list.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has some new eats and treats this season for fans

Fans can take a closer look at some new eats and treats coming to Chase Field throughout the 2024 MLB season.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar to have thumb surgery