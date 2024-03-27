Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar to have thumb surgery

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar will have surgery on his right thumb after tearing a ligament, general manager Mike Hazen said on Wednesday.

Lawlar was in line to start the season with Triple-A Reno but jammed his thumb after a ball went off his glove during a minor league spring training game and he reached down with his throwing hand to pick it up, D-backs farm director Shaun Larkin told azcentral.

Larkin, who expects Lawlar to return to baseball activity in eight-to-10 weeks, called it “more of a recovery play.”

Lawlar entered the year ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com, with the next-closest Diamondbacks prospect being shortstop Tommy Troy at No. 74.

While playing for Arizona in the Cactus League this year, Lawlar hit 3-for-17 with one home run, two RBIs, three walks and six strikeouts over 21 plate appearances in eight games.

In addition to Lawlar, the D-backs start the season dealing with unavailability including starter Eduardo Rodriguez (lat strain), closer Paul Sewald (oblique), reported acquisition Jordan Montgomery (ramp up) as well as outfielder Randal Grichuk (right ankle), who will start the season on the IL, according to manager Torey Lovullo.