PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks had a busy day at Salt River Fields on Friday, as injured pitchers Merrill Kelly, Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodriguez and Drey Jameson all threw bullpens as they continue to progress.

Kelly (teres major) threw 32 pitches, Montgomery (knee) tossed 40 and Rodriguez (shoulder) 30. They each had two up-downs. Jameson (Tommy John surgery), meanwhile, threw 22 pitches.

Pitching coach Brent Strom attended the sessions, while Lovullo caught the tail end and heard how it went.

“They were excited to start, stop and just see how everything felt,” Lovullo said. “Strommy was there, he said everything looked really good, everything that they said seemed to indicate they were feeling really good.”

Blake Walston (elbow) threw on flat ground.

How close is Jordan Montgomery to returning?

Montgomery is tracking to return from the injured list first from the group, as soon as Arizona’s first cycle through the rotation after the All-Star break, Lovullo said. Montgomery went on the IL retroactive to June 29.

“He potentially could, so the pen that he’s throwing, I think he’s going to throw that in South Carolina, and then the sim game he’ll throw back here if that happens on Thursday,” Lovullo said.

“He hasn’t been on the IL for very long and seems to be in a really good spot. Mechanically, he feels good. The inflammation in the knee has gone down, and he maintained that range of motion with his arm in his throwing program. So there isn’t a lot of catching up for him to do.”

The sim game, in that case, would substitute for a rehab start.

The D-backs out of the break hit the road for three games at the Chicago Cubs and three at the Kansas City Royals. Arizona has four starters in the rotation after optioning Slade Cecconi this week.

Jordan Montgomery is about 12-14 days away from returning to the rotation. Likely return is the KC or Pittsburgh series after the break. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 11, 2024

Kelly and Rodriguez are not expected back until August, while Jameson has been deemed out for the 2024 season.

Is Lourdes Gurriel Jr. banged up?

The D-backs released a different-looking lineup on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays with typical starters Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the bench. Gurriel was out of the starting nine for a second straight game.

Lovullo mentioned Gurriel’s left shoulder feeling sore, which had been nagging at him before this two-game stretch.

“He’s feeling much better, and he’ll be available most likely off the bench. He’s in there testing it right now,” Lovullo said.

“I’ve asked a lot of Lourdes … I’ve asked a lot of the guys and I’ve kind of full throttled them and probably should have backed off of them for one or two games. I didn’t want to. He was hot, and I wanted to stay with him. … These guys swing hard and they swing a lot and they impact the baseball. Sometimes things get a little fatigued.”

Gurriel was active taking fly balls pregame on Friday. Lovullo said he will be fine, but they are managing his workload with the break coming up.

The All-Star break begins Monday, giving much of the team an opportunity to reset.

