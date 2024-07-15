PHOENIX — With the No. 31 overall pick in the MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Kentucky outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt on Sunday.

The D-backs’ first two picks were outfielders, as they took high school outfielder Slade Caldwell with the No. 29 selection. They took prep shortstop JD Dix with the No. 35 pick and Puerto Rican catcher Ivan Luciano No. 64 overall.

Waldschmidt slashed .333/.469/.610 in 2024 for the Wildcats, his second season with Kentucky after transferring from Charleston Southern. The right-handed hitter blasted 14 home runs and stole 25 bases en route to making Second Team All-SEC.

The Florida native has 55 hit, power and speed tools, according to MLB Pipeline. Waldschmidt has more size than the 5-foot-9 Caldwell at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds.

He is 21 years old.

Arizona entered Day 1 with three picks in the top 35: Nos. 29, 31 and 35. MLB awarded the D-backs with the 31st pick after outfielder Corbin Carroll won National League Rookie of the Year, a new incentive from the 2022 collective bargaining agreement called the prospect promotion incentive.

The draft provision was set up to reduce service time manipulation. The Baltimore Orioles grabbed the No. 32 pick for Gunnar Henderson winning American League Rookie of the Year.

The D-backs’ No. 35 selection is part of the Competitive Balance Round A. Arizona earned the No. 29 pick in the first round by reaching the World Series.

“We have an opportunity to take three players in the top 35 picks of this draft that can really impact this organization,” scouting director Ian Rebhan said on the D-backs’ pregame radio show this week. “You’re lining up the board the same way. We still want the best players. It’s just we have an opportunity to get three of them, which is really cool.”

The Diamondbacks entered the draft with $12,662,000 in bonus pool funds to use on their picks, and the slot value of the 31st pick was $2,904,000.

Day 1 of the MLB Draft involves the first two rounds, compensatory rounds, Competitive Balance rounds and prospect promotion incentive selections for 74 picks in total.

Arizona’s second-rounder is the No. 64 pick overall. The MLB Draft lasts 20 rounds.

Rounds 3-10 make up Day 2 on Monday, and the final 10 rounds are on Day 3 Tuesday.

