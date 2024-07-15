Close
Braves draft Saguaro LHP Cam Caminiti in 1st round of MLB Draft

Jul 14, 2024, 7:48 PM

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, left, poses for a photo with Cam Caminiti after Cam...

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, left, poses for a photo with Cam Caminiti after Caminiti was selected 24th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the MLB baseball draft in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Atlanta Braves selected Saguaro High School standout pitcher Cam Caminiti with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

Caminiti, who was born in Scottsdale, led Saguaro to a state title this past season as a pitcher and outfielder. The southpaw boasted a 0.93 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 52.2 innings.

He is the cousin of 1996 National League MVP Ken Caminiti, who played 15 MLB seasons and died in 2004 before the draftee was born.

Caminiti is only 17 years old as he reclassified for 2024.

He was Arizona’s 2024 Player of the Year and the first high school pitcher off the board. He is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and can touch the uppers 90s with his fastball.

The Arizona native committed to play college ball at LSU.

The Braves have been a perennial postseason contender, making the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.

