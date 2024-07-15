The Atlanta Braves selected Saguaro High School standout pitcher Cam Caminiti with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

Caminiti, who was born in Scottsdale, led Saguaro to a state title this past season as a pitcher and outfielder. The southpaw boasted a 0.93 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 52.2 innings.

He is the cousin of 1996 National League MVP Ken Caminiti, who played 15 MLB seasons and died in 2004 before the draftee was born.

📊 𝑫𝒓𝒂𝒇𝒕 𝑩𝒐𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝑺𝒑𝒐𝒕𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 📊 Cam Caminiti, LHP/OF, Saguaro HS (AZ)

Rank: 19 Caminiti’s a two-way standout with tons of upside on the mound. Up to 96 on the circuit. SL & CB to pair with a fading CH as well. Commands offspeed well. Endless projection here. pic.twitter.com/1Zjs1GPXzL — Perfect Game Draft (@PG_Draft) February 20, 2024

Caminiti is only 17 years old as he reclassified for 2024.

He was Arizona’s 2024 Player of the Year and the first high school pitcher off the board. He is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and can touch the uppers 90s with his fastball.

The Arizona native committed to play college ball at LSU.

The Braves have been a perennial postseason contender, making the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.

Follow @AZSports