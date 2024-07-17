<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before the MLB All-Star break, Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports his intentions were to act as a buyer at the trade deadline.

“We need to be within distance,” Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on July 3. “My intention here is to buy. I want to buy, I want to push further in.

“I know I’ve already pushed pretty aggressively in on this team … But we need to play a little bit better, a little more consistently than we have been playing. I think the next three, four weeks is going to tell us quite a bit.”

Considering the D-backs went 8-4 following that spoken sentiment, including winning three of the final four series before the break, his feelings should largely remain unchanged.

However, there are other opinions out there that express the opposite.

The Athletic’s Chad Jennings pinned the D-backs in his fourth tier labeled “Trending to the sell side.”

Jennings cited the injury-plagued pitching rotation as the primary reason the franchise could turn into sellers post-All-Star break. He also said first baseman Christian Walker’s free agency following the 2024 season could influence their buy-sell identity.

Why would the D-backs turn into sellers?

The pitching depth is a concern, with starters Merrill Kelly (teres major) and Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) not likely to return to the diamond until August. The left-handed Jordan Montgomery (knee), who was added the injured list on June 29, is expected to come back for the Kansas City or Pittsburgh series at the end of the month.

Even Zac Gallen has struggled in his recent outings, conceding nine hits and seven runs to the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale July 14. The D-backs have only won two of Gallen’s last seven starts. It certainly spells trouble if it continues.

The bat of 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll is still waiting to break out. He is showing signs of renewal, with two long balls in a dominant 12-1 win over Toronto on July 13. But his overall explosiveness is still a luxury of the past that Arizona needs to better secure a Wild Card spot and try to close the gap on the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. remains streaky at the plate. Joc Pederson has cooled off since a hot start in April and May. Alek Thomas has not seen the ball well since his return from a 90-day hamstring setback on July 2.

Why would the D-backs file into the buyer’s market?

Despite shortcomings at the season’s halfway point, the Diamondbacks’ offense took on the load and ran with it. It has outscored opponents 83-52 over the previous 12 games, highlighted by four wins by at least five runs.

Arizona led the MLB in runs scored (88) and had the second-best team OPS (.841) in July.

Not only have the Diamondbacks won or tied 11 of their last 13 series, but a recent 4-3 stretch against San Diego and Toronto has them squarely in the NL Wild Card race.

Key players from the D-backs’ 2023 World Series run such as Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo have begun to find their rhythm after each missing time due to injury.

Moreno batted .308 and had a .413 OBP in July, both significant increases over one month of play (.231 BA, .288 OBP in June).

Perdomo has exhibited great value in the bottom half of the lineup, with six multi-hit games and his usual sure-handedness at shortstop. According to Baseball Reference, Perdomo has a .993 FLD% and has only committed one error on 143 chances.

Eugenio Suarez has been a nice surprise. The 11th-year veteran, acquired last November for his power, had only recorded six home runs heading into July but unleashed four bombs in his past eight appearances. His defensive ability at third base had not been questioned but was glanced over because of his prolonged offensive woes.

Young arms including Brandon Pfaadt and top prospect Yilber Diaz have given the pitching staff reasons to believe the starting rotation can be redeemed.

Kelly, Rodriguez and Montgomery all returning from injury in the next month would finally give the Arizona defense firm ground to stand on.

What awaits the D-backs out of the All-Star break?

Arizona, one game back of the final NL Wild Card spot at 49-48, will face the Chicago Cubs on the road in a three-game series beginning Friday.

A home and away series against NL All-Star starter Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates then approaches in two of the next four series. The Pirates (48-48) trail the D-backs by half a game and are only 1.5 games back of the New York Mets, who possess the final NL Wild Card seed.