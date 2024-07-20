Phoenix Suns two-way player Jalen Bridges led in scoring with 16 points and second-round pick Oso Ighodaro had nine assists as the Suns closed out their Summer League schedule with a 87-77 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Ighodaro also scored four points, shooting two-for-three and had five rebounds to go along with the nine assists.

Oso threads the needle 🪡 pic.twitter.com/rQauYkxH8h — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 20, 2024

Oso ➡️ Jalen Rooks going to work early! pic.twitter.com/cOnd8RUJSY — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 20, 2024

Bridges finished the game shooting 4-for-12 from the field, including 4 of 11 from three-point range with two rebounds and an assist.

JAL3N BRIDG3S. Showing off the range with four 3PM! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0aKtmsHjhr — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 20, 2024

Isaiah Wong had a good game off the bench for the Suns as he scored 15 points.

First-round pick Ryan Dunn did not play in the Suns Summer League finale due to left knee soreness, according to AZ Central’s Duane Rankin.

The Suns finished their Summer League schedule with a 2-3 record.

