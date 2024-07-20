Close
Oso Ighodaro, Jalen Bridges shine as Suns close out Summer League action with loss to Kings

Jul 20, 2024

Oso Ighodaro #4 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns two-way player Jalen Bridges led in scoring with 16 points and second-round pick Oso Ighodaro had nine assists as the Suns closed out their Summer League schedule with a 87-77 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Ighodaro also scored four points, shooting two-for-three and had five rebounds to go along with the nine assists.

Bridges finished the game shooting 4-for-12 from the field, including 4 of 11 from three-point range with two rebounds and an assist.

Isaiah Wong had a good game off the bench for the Suns as he scored 15 points.

First-round pick Ryan Dunn did not play in the Suns Summer League finale due to left knee soreness, according to AZ Central’s Duane Rankin. 

The Suns finished their Summer League schedule with a 2-3 record.

