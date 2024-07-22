Reports: Diamondbacks sign draft picks Ivan Luciano, Tytus Cissell

The Arizona Diamondbacks took the next step adding a large segment of their 2024 draft class to the organization.

Arizona signed second-round pick Ivan Luciano, a 17-year-old catcher from Puerto Rico, at under-slot value for $990,000, according to Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo. The slot value for the No. 64 overall pick is $1,319,200.

The D-backs also agreed to terms with high school shortstop and fourth-round pick Tytus Cissell for $800,000, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis — slot value was $535,800.

Luciano was a Miami (Ohio) commit, while Cissell had committed to Missouri. Instead the teenage talents will get their pro ball start in Arizona’s farm system.

“I think when all that came together on on Ivan, you’re getting a 17-year-old really advanced hitter,” D-backs director of amateur scouting Ian Rebhan said. “He doesn’t swing-and-miss, he controls the strike zone. He can grown into power and he plays a premium position.”

“Super athletic, our area scout did a great job on this one building the relationship, getting us in there early, helping us build history,” Rebhan added on Cissell. “The process was really thorough on him. We see him as a shortstop, a switch-hitting shortstop. He’s at least a plus runner, if not more. He came to the combine and kind of scored off the charts on the athletic testing portion. This is a really interesting upside high school shortstop.”

Fifth-round pitcher Connor Foley from Indiana signed for well above slot value ($392,300) at $1 million, according to Callis.

Foley was a sophomore last season who racked up 82 strikeouts in 63 innings.

Rebhan said there is some untapped potential with Foley since he did not start pitching until his senior year of high school. Foley had the option of returning to Indiana as he continues to progress with eyes set of getting drafted higher next year.

“We’ve seen him up to 99 mph, he was a starter at Indiana and we see him as a starter in the future,” Rebhan said. “He’s got two different breaking balls. He’s got a changeup, but you’re buying a pretty elite arm talent there and super athletic.”

Rebhan had said after Day 1 he expected to get Arizona’s top four picks signed.

That includes No. 29 selection Slade Caldwell, No. 31 pick Ryan Waldschmidt, No. 35 pick JD Dix and Luciano.

Waldschmidt already said his thank you and goodbye to Kentucky.

Big Blue Nation,

Words cannot describe how grateful I am for the past 2 years. The unconditional love and support you showed all of us was incredible. You made it easy to play for the name on the front of the jersey. The University of Kentucky will always be my home. 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/SITHm1UPQW — Ryan waldschmidt (@ryanwaldy21) July 18, 2024

Reported Diamondbacks draft pick signing tracker

– Round 2: C Ivan Luciano, $990,000 (Baseball America)

– Round 3: RHP Daniel Eagen, $650,000 (Baseball America)

– Round 4: SS Tytus Cissell, $800,000 (MLB Pipeline)

– Round 5: RHP Connor Foley, $1 million (MLB Pipeline)

– Round 6: RHP Mason Marriott, $241,000 (Baseball America)

– Round 7: LHP Luke Craig, $190,000 (Baseball America)

– Round 9: 3B Ben McLaughlin, $75,000 (Baseball America)

– Round 10: OF Trent Youngblood, $50,000 (Baseball America)

– Round 11: OF Bo Walker, $500,000 (MLB Pipeline)

– Round 12: RHP John West, $150,000 (Baseball America)

– Round 13: LHP Kyle Ayers, $150,000 (Baseball America)

Follow @alexjweiner