Is the future bright for the Arizona Cardinals? An ESPN panel doesn’t think so, or at least not yet.

ESPN released its NFL future power rankings, where it determines which teams are further along in their quest for long-term success.

Three analysts — Dan Graziano, Louis Riddick and Aaron Schatz — rated each team’s quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster makeup, front office and coaching staff.

Scoring was calculated using the following scale:

100: A+ (elite)

90: A (great)

80: B (very good)

70: C (average)

60: D (very bad)

50: F (disastrous).

The Cardinals were ranked No. 28 out of 32 teams with a score of 72.5. This is how they did in each category:

Overall roster (minus QB) : 67.7 — NFL No. 27

: 67.7 — NFL No. 27 Quarterback: 74.3 — No. 23

74.3 — No. 23 Coaching: 73.0 — No. 30

73.0 — No. 30 Front office: 76.3 — No. 22

Is there hope?

First-round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. instantly bolsters quarterback Kyler Murray’s arsenal by becoming his primary receiving weapon. Harrison Jr. joins Zay Jones and Chris Moore, who were signed by the Cardinals to one-year deals this offseason, as new weapons alongside second-year pro Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch in Arizona’s receivers room.

Tight end Trey McBride, who turns 25 in November, set a franchise record with 81 catches as a tight end last season. His 825 total yards is second in franchise history behind Jackie Smith’s 1,205 yards in 1967.

Graziano explains how Murray’s return in 2023 revitalized the Cardinals into a top-10 offense and the second-best team in the NFL in rushing yards per game. With some new additions, the Cardinals have the opportunity to turn heads with a flashy offense entering 2024.

Murray looks revitalized and is playing for a coaching staff, and front office, that has passed up no opportunity to assert its belief in him. The Cardinals could be a sneaky-great offense as early as this season.

Cause of concern

However, as described by Riddick, the future of the Cardinals rests in Murray’s hands. It’s not a matter of how good Murray will be, it’s if he’ll stay consistent and play up to his potential.

This team will go as Murray goes. There have always been concerns about his level of consistency, but the word is that he is putting in extraordinary work in preparation for the 2024 season alongside his teammates. Can Murray play up to his potential? Is there enough around him?

Training camp opens for the Cardinals on Thursday, and they’ll open the preseason on Aug. 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

