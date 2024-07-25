Close
It is decided: Slim Reaper among USA Basketball Olympic roster’s best nicknames

Jul 25, 2024, 1:58 PM

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of Team United States speak to the media during a Team United States Basketball Press Conference at Main Press Centre on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

There’s been a discussion about which player or players on the USA Basketball squad should be the focal point heading into the Paris Olympic Games. You have an aging LeBron James, arguably the best ever. You have the best international player in American history in Kevin Durant attempting to ramp up from a calf injury.

Stephen Curry is one of the best shooters ever, while Anthony Edwards labeled himself as the No. 1 option.

We can debate that later. The NBA social media account admin asked the Americans to pick the best nickname on the team.

USA Basketball Paris Olympics roster by nickname

You have, via their Basketball-Reference profiles:

LeBron James — King James, Bron-Bron, LBJ, Chosen One, The Akron Hammer
Kevin Durant — Slim Reaper, Easy Money, Durantula
Anthony Davis — The Brow, Unibrow, AD, Phatman, Street Clothes, Wilt Davis
Stephen Curry — Chef Curry, Baby-Faced Assassin, The Human Torch, Threezus
Bam Adebayo — Bamonte, Bam
Joel Embiid — The Process, JoJo, Troel, The Phantom of the Process
Anthony Edwards — Ant, Ant-Man
Jayson Tatum — Taco Jay, J
Jrue Holiday — JHolla, The Jruth, Kung fu Jrue
Tyrese Haliburton — Hali
Devin Booker — Book, DBook
Derrick White — DWhite, The Buffalo

It seems that while King James carries a lot of weight to explain James’ stature, Durant’s primary nickname among three very good ones got the nod from his peers.

“Slim reaper, I love that nickname,” Durant said. “Before I didn’t think I was worthy enough for it. I ain’t do enough yet. But now?”

Durant’s Suns teammate, Devin Booker, suggested he calls his vet Easy Money more often, while Durantula is also fairly frightening.

The Americans also brought up a few points about other nicknames.

— Does Booker’s “Book” moniker count since it’s a shortening of his own name? Tyrese Haliburton, or Hali, doesn’t think it does.

— Joel Embiid apparently really loves his “The Process” nickname that comes from his team’s former struggles.

— Does Jrue Holiday have a nickname? His teammates do not know, but Basketball-Reference says he is known as JHolla, The Jruth or Kung fu Jrue.

— Bam Adebayo’s first name is actually a nickname. His given first name is Edrice. But Team USA members call him Bamonte, a name that stuck when former USA teammate JaVale McGee once attempted to guess Adebayo’s real first name.

