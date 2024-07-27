PHOENIX — New Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher A.J. Puk joined the team on Saturday before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. To make room on the active roster, Arizona designated for assignment Thyago Vieira.

The D-backs had designated left-hander Joe Jacques for assignment on Thursday to create a 40-man roster spot.

The D-backs claimed Vieira from the Baltimore Orioles on June 6, and he has been a lower leverage reliever in the bullpen since.

The Brazil native has thrown 15.2 innings with five earned runs for a 2.87 ERA (4.74 FIP) since coming over to Arizona. He has allowed one earned run over his last seven appearances.

Vieira did not have minor league options and will go through waivers for the third time this season. The Milwaukee Brewers and Orioles both DFA’d him.

Should the right-hander clear outright waivers, he could be assigned outright to the minor leagues.

Arizona’s bullpen now includes Puk, Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply, Ryan Thompson, Bryce Jarvis, Justin Martinez and Miguel Castro.

Puk adds another element to the D-backs’ bullpen as a 6-foot-7 left-hander with a mid-90s heater. He provides a different look than Mantiply, Arizona’s only other left-handed reliever on the active roster.

The D-backs traded prospects Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrew Pintar for Puk, who has two more years of club control after this season.

Follow @AZSports