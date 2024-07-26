PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks starters Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez advanced to pitching in simulated games this week, Kelly doing so on Thursday and Rodriguez on Friday, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Kelly will jump in a bullpen on Sunday and Rodriguez will follow on Monday as they continue to work back from injuries while the D-backs compete for a postseason spot.

“See how they feel and then keep pushing that ball down field with them,” Lovullo said. “You can always add in one inning and 15 pitches. So if the bullpen session goes well, you can anticipate that will happen sometime next week.”

Kelly and Rodriguez each threw two innings with just over 40 pitches in their respective sim games. The D-backs staggered the two as they will be in the starting rotation.

If all goes to plan and the D-backs add an up-down with each rehab outing, the mid-August target Kelly laid out at a Q&A last month looks more and more likely.

Kelly made four starts at the start of the season before suffering a teres major strain, while Rodriguez has yet to pitch after injuring his shoulder in spring training.

D-backs general manager Mike Hazen said on Friday he regularly goes to Salt River Fields to see how they are doing. He is monitoring many facets of the trade market but expects the duo to be fresh for the stretch run.

“Part of me is going to trust that they’re coming back in a reasonable window of time,” Hazen said with the trade deadline on Tuesday. “Frankly, Montgomery (returned from IL on Tuesday), E-Rod and Merrill pitching at their best, there’s not that many guys on the market right now that are truly available, in my mind, better than those guys.”

Ryne Nelson and Yilber Diaz will continue to get looks as the veteran continue to make progress.

When will A.J. Puk pitch for the Diamondbacks?

The D-backs traded for reliever A.J. Puk on Thursday to boost the back end of the bullpen and add another left-hander.

Puk was not at Chase Field on Friday, and Lovullo said he will most likely be available on Saturday.

“I know he’s transitioning here. I think there’s a little bit of flight difficulty getting here, so once he gets here and lands, we’ll just make sure he’s comfortable and he feels at home,” Lovullo said. “And when it’s the right time for him to get here, he’ll jump in and be on the roster. But the idea is to have him active for tomorrow? Yeah, for sure.”

Puk last pitched on Tuesday.

He has a different look than Arizona’s other relievers with mid-90s heat from a 6-foot-7 left-hander. Puk will also give the D-backs matchups flexibility with Joe Mantiply, who had been the only lefty in the bullpen.

Hazen said the club is not done looking at the trade market ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

