ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez throw in sim games

Jul 26, 2024, 4:49 PM

Merrill Kelly #42 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field on April 15, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks starters Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez advanced to pitching in simulated games this week, Kelly doing so on Thursday and Rodriguez on Friday, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Kelly will jump in a bullpen on Sunday and Rodriguez will follow on Monday as they continue to work back from injuries while the D-backs compete for a postseason spot.

“See how they feel and then keep pushing that ball down field with them,” Lovullo said. “You can always add in one inning and 15 pitches. So if the bullpen session goes well, you can anticipate that will happen sometime next week.”

Kelly and Rodriguez each threw two innings with just over 40 pitches in their respective sim games. The D-backs staggered the two as they will be in the starting rotation.

If all goes to plan and the D-backs add an up-down with each rehab outing, the mid-August target Kelly laid out at a Q&A last month looks more and more likely.

Kelly made four starts at the start of the season before suffering a teres major strain, while Rodriguez has yet to pitch after injuring his shoulder in spring training.

D-backs general manager Mike Hazen said on Friday he regularly goes to Salt River Fields to see how they are doing. He is monitoring many facets of the trade market but expects the duo to be fresh for the stretch run.

“Part of me is going to trust that they’re coming back in a reasonable window of time,” Hazen said with the trade deadline on Tuesday. “Frankly, Montgomery (returned from IL on Tuesday), E-Rod and Merrill pitching at their best, there’s not that many guys on the market right now that are truly available, in my mind, better than those guys.”

Ryne Nelson and Yilber Diaz will continue to get looks as the veteran continue to make progress.

Arizona Diamondbacks

