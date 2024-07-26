Arizona Diamondbacks acquire reliever A.J. Puk from Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired left-handed reliever A.J. Puk from the Miami Marlins, the team confirmed Thursday.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the news.

The D-backs gave up two prospects in the deal, infielder Deyvison De Los Santos and center fielder Andrew Pintar.

In 32 appearances for the Marlins across 44 innings, Puk has a 4.30 ERA and 1.34 WHIP for Miami. The 6-foot-7 29-year-old began his career with the Oakland Athletics, where he spent three seasons before playing the last two for Miami. Puk was originally the sixth overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft by Oakland.

Some context on Arizona’s acquisition of A.J. Puk: Since moving back to the bullpen after starting the season in the rotation, he has a 2.08 ERA over 30.1 innings with 33 strikeouts and opponents are slashing .159/.204/.252. In a market with good relievers, he is one of the best. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2024

Puk adds another lefty to the bullpen rotation alongside Joe Mantiply. Reports suggested Arizona would look toward relief help and left-handers specifically at the deadline. The D-backs are 28-18 since the start of June and firmly in the wild card race, certifying them as buyers this deadline, while the Marlins declared as sellers very early after dealing Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres in May.

Puk is under team control through the 2026 season.

De Los Santos has been perhaps the biggest story in the D-backs’ minor league system this year. He mashed 14 homers and 37 RBI in just 38 games at Double-A, earning a quick move up to Triple-A. He has continued to destroy baseballs there, posting 14 homers and 47 RBI in 49 games for an OPS of .926. De Los Santos is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the D-backs’ 14th best prospect.

Pintar has an .852 OPS in the minors across three different organizations this year after debuting in the minors last year. MLB Pipeline puts him down 30th in the D-backs’ farm system.

To make room for Puk on the 40-man roster, the D-backs designated relief pitcher Joe Jacques for assignment. Jacques was claimed off waivers in late April. He pitched primarily in Triple-A Reno, sporting a 3.63 ERA in 22.1 innings and 19 appearances.

