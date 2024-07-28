Close
A.J. Puk makes Diamondbacks debut, excited to play for contending team

Jul 27, 2024, 9:11 PM

Relief pitcher A.J. Puk #33 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Chase Field on July 27, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Reliever A.J. Puk delivered a scoreless eighth inning in his Diamondbacks debut on Saturday, and Arizona held on for a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The D-backs traded two prospects to the Miami Marlins for Puk on Thursday, and the 6-foot-7 left-hander joined the team and met his teammates pregame on Saturday.

“(Good to) see what A.J. Puk was was able to do, I’ve seen it from the other dugout and it looked as good as I remember,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

Puk struck out lead-off man Andrew McCutchen with a 1-2 slider that drew an awkward checked swing. Oneil Cruz followed with a weak chopper to first baseman Christian Walker for an easy out.

Jared Triolo checked his swing on a 2-2 slider and walked, and Connor Joe worked a 2-2 count before popping out to shallow right field.

Puk threw 21 pitches in the inning, toggling between a fastball that got up to 97 mph and the slider.

“Whenever they want to use me, I’m good for,” Puk said regarding his role. “Happy to be here, just want to contribute.”

The Diamondbacks’ bullpen trio of Justin Martinez, Puk and Bryce Jarvis relieved starter Brandon Pfaadt with three scoreless innings and one hit allowed to shut the door on a series win over the Pirates.

A.J. Puk looking forward to postseason race

Arizona moved to a half-game back of the third wild card spot on Saturday with its fourth straight victory.

The Marlins have been one of the more active sellers at the deadline, and Puk was enthusiastic about pitching in meaningful games down the stretch.

Puk has one career postseason appearance, tossing a scoreless frame at the Philadelphia Phillies last October in the wild card series.

“It’s always a good feeling being wanted,” Puk said. “Going from a team where we weren’t going to make the playoffs and now come here and playing for that, that’s the goal, to go back to the World Series again, hopefully win. It’s exciting.”

Puk said he did not know any of his new Diamondbacks teammates before the trade, although he has spent the past couple offseasons in Scottsdale and has familiarity with the Valley.

“I think what he showed us tonight is what he can be, and that’s certainly what we’re hoping he can do for us later in the year and on this stretch,” Pfaadt said.

