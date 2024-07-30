Even with the anticipation and buzz coming to fruition on Monday with the Arizona Cardinals, there are limits to what safety Budda Baker will do on defense when things get a bit more physical.

First-round pick and rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. is off limits for Baker to line up for a hit.

“I’m tagging off on Marv’,” he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Monday. “No hitting Marvin. … I might try to hit the ball but he does a great job of holding the ball with two hands when he’s in traffic but no hitting Marvin.”

Now, this doesn’t mean Baker is laying off all the pass catchers.

“Sorry Zay Jones but you can hit Zay Jones,” Baker said. “Shoutout Zay Jones.”

Baker said wide receiver Greg Dortch at 5-foot-7 tried to get physical with Baker, indicating Dortch tried his best to give Baker a crack block.

“Shoutout Greg Dortch not being afraid,” Baker said.

But as Baker confirmed, Harrison gets a different treatment.

“He doesn’t but he does,” Baker joked.

